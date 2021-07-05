Roger Federer vs Lorenzo Sonego, Wimbledon 2021: live score and latest updates

Federer serves

05:19 PM

Game 11

Nice effort! He's got pressure on the Federer serve, a poor forehand from Roger. And would you believe it, Roger Federer has been broken to love!

05:18 PM

Sonego 4 Federer 5 (Federer a break up)

Sonego has held his serve there and now has to see if he can get stuck into the Fed serve.

05:13 PM

Sonego 3 Federer 5 (Federer a break up)

Despite a double fault (the wind has got up - ball toss issues?) in that game, Federer holds his serve.

Songeo will serve next to stay in the first set.

05:10 PM

Sonego 3 Federer 4 (Federer a break up)

Ah, and there it goes. A mixture of forehand errors, and the failure to challenge an incorrect line call, have hurt Sonego in that game. Roger Federer breaks serve.

A forehand was hit long, Sonego seemed startled by the very late call. He looked up his box, and decided not to challenge it. The call was wrong, and the player's decision not to challenge it was wrong, too.

05:07 PM

Sonego 3 Federer 3

Problem for Sonego though is that he's back serving again about two seconds later because Fed has held in a flash.

04:58 PM

Sonego 3 Federer 2

That service game seemed to be going okay for Sonego but he's in trouble here at 40-40. Federer comes to the net, behind an average approach shot, Sonego tries the lob but gets it all wrong. Federer whacks that away. Now Sonego hits a little shot that just clips the line. It's called out, wrongly - but because the call came as Federer was making his shot, the umpire orders the point replayed. Shades of Man United getting penalties at Old Trafford there I guess - Sonego's not just playing a man but a sporting legend and institution. I'm not saying the umpire is consciously biased for a second obviously. But we're all human, apart from Roger Federer basically, is the vibe.

Sonego feels he has to win this point twice, which he does, but soon RF has another break point. Sonego saves that one as well.

But on it goes... a fifth deuce. Eventually Sonego holds serve.

04:50 PM

Sonego 2 Federer 2

And more encouraging moments in this fourth game, Sonego with a flamboyant backhand drive. And now Federer puts a regulation overhead out - somebody in the crowd yelled out, or a phone went off, just as he was making the shot. He glowers. Roger puts both of those irritations behind him.

It's all square and on serve. Sonego serves next.

04:47 PM

Sonego 2 Federer 1

This has been a good start from the Italian, he seems to have settled pretty well, and has managed to win his first two service games.

04:46 PM

Lorenzo Sonego will serve first

Can he get off to a good start and put Roger on the back foot?

04:38 PM

Sonego on the BBC

Sonego and his childhood friend AlterEdo collaborated to produce a reggaeton track, ‘Un Solo Secondo’, last month.

"We always sang a lot growing up, so to do something helped me not focus on tennis all the time," he said.

"I like dancing and I listen to music all the time before matches.”

04:32 PM

Sonego

is from Turin in Italy; he's six foot three. He is 26. He was in the youth system of Torino football club as a kid.

He's never been further than the fourth round at a Slam, indeed his previous two appearances at Timbledon ended in first round defeat. Very similar to the guy Novak Djokovic just played, in that regard.

04:31 PM

Federer and Sonego

have met once before, at the first round of Roland Garros in 2019; Federer won in straight sets.

04:18 PM

Roger Federer will be out on centre shortly

Can he join Novak in the next round?

03:59 PM

Roger Federer plays on centre next

The Swiss great is bidding to take his place in the quarter-final; his rival Novak Djokovic booked his spot there earlier this afternoon with an east win over Chile's Cristian Garin.

Novak Djokovic reached his 12th Wimbledon quarterfinal Monday to pull even with Arthur Gore, who had a 117-year head start, while a parade of newcomers also made the final eight.

First-timers on the men's side included Canadian Denis Shapovalov, Italian Matteo Berrettini, Marton Fucsovics of Hungary and Russian Karen Khachanov, who won a bizarre fifth set to beat American Sebastian Korda on his 21st birthday.

Women advancing to their first Wimbledon quarterfinal included No. 1-seeded Ash Barty, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

Roger Federer prepares for his match - EPA/EFE

Djokovic, the two-time defending champion, held every service game to tie Gore and beat No. 17 Cristian Garin, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Gore first played Wimbledon in 1888. Djokovic made his debut in 2005, and they share third place on the men's all-time list for most men's quarterfinal berths, behind Roger Federer's 18 and Jimmy Connors' 14.

We will see if Roger Federer can join him; Roger is next on court once Gruaff and Kerber finish.