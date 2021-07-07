Roger Federer vs Hubert Hurkacz, Wimbledon 2021: live score and latest updates from quarter-finals - GETTY IMAGES

03:19 PM

Federer and Hurkacz walk on

A warm ovation for both players as they stride onto court. The forecast rain thankfully hasn't arrived.

03:04 PM

Djokovic through to the semi-finals

We have our first semi-finalist and unsurpsingly it is the World No 1.

He beat Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and that paves the way for Federer and Hurkacz to get ready to come onto Centre Court.

02:49 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of Roger Federer vs Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon.

After a nervy opening match, Roger Federer has moved through the gears to reach the last night, where he will play young Pole Hubert Hurkacz.

"Roger, what he does, the way he plays, the titles he has won _ he has inspired so many people," Hurkacz said. "Being out there playing quarterfinals against him, it's really amazing."

Hurkacz earned that matchup by coming from behind to beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. That match resumed on Tuesday under the roof on Centre Court after being suspended overnight in the fourth set because of rain; it had started at No 2 Court, which does not have a retractable cover.

It was the only fourth-round match that wasn't completed Monday, which means Hurkacz is the only man who didn't get a full day's rest before the quarterfinals.

What he did get, though, was a chance to play on Centre Court for the first time. That may be even more important when it comes to preparing for the 39-year-old Federer _ who has been a regular on that particular court for the last two decades.

"I think actually playing today might have helped me because I got used to the indoor conditions, the conditions on the big court, how the ball bounces there, all the crowd," Hurkacz said.

That crowd, which was at full capacity for the first time this year after COVID-19 restrictions were eased, certainly appreciated his old-school style of attacking the net often against the big-hitting Medvedev. Hurkacz won 50 points at the net, including 10 when playing serve-and-volley.

That may not be enough to win over the crowd against Federer, the perennial fan favorite.

"I'll be hoping to get a little bit of support," Hurkacz said with a laugh.

Hurkacz has played Federer once before, losing in straight sets in the Indian Wells quarterfinals in 2019.