Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino, Wimbledon 2021: live score and latest updates from first round - AFP

03:49 PM

Federer 6-4, 1-0 Mannarino* (*denotes next server)

Federer is growing into this match - his serve is improving every service game and the swagger of old is showing signs of reappearing. He holds to 15 - that's three games in a row for the Swiss now.

03:45 PM

FEDERER TAKES THE FIRST SET 6-4!!

Who doesn't love a Federer backhand? (if you raised your hand then leave this blog immediately!!) He plays a delightful winner down the line to remind us that there's never been a more elegant winner on Centre Court. Two points later he moves Mannarino around the court before coming in and playing a forehand winner on the run for two set points - exquisite.

A backhand crosscourt winner gives him the first set in 29 minutes.

03:41 PM

Federer 5-4 Mannarino* (*denotes next server)

Federer is only at 43 per cent with his first serves - that's 20-30 or so below where he's usually at. He's not dominating the rallies as a result. But once again the Swiss holds impressively - this time to 15.

Mannarino is serving to stay in the set.

03:39 PM

Federer* 4-4 Mannarino (*denotes next server)

It's raining the proverbial cats and and dogs in SW19 at the moment and the rain is audible on the 100 million pound roof (surely that amount of cash gets you silence?) Mannarino holds impressively. He's been solid so far.

03:34 PM

Federer 4-3 Mannarino* (*denotes next server)

Federer is 39 but he moves around like a 19 yr old at times - he somehow (not sure exactly how) reaches a backhand wide which puts Mannarino on the back foot and sets up a volleyed winner on the run - so good. That's his second love hold in a row - impressive stuff, but we shouldn't be shocked.

03:32 PM

Federer* 3-3 Mannarino (*denotes next server)

Story continues

Mannarino's been a bit twitchy on his serve a double fault gives Federer the early advantage at 15-30 before the Frenchman send down two good first serves (out wide to the Federer backhand) helps him hold to 30. No one's blinked so far.

03:28 PM

Is there a football match on?

03:27 PM

Federer 3-2 Mannarino* (*denotes next server)

The eight-time champion is under less pressure on his serve than his opponent - he holds in just over a minute to love.

03:26 PM

Federer* 2-2 Mannarino (*denotes next server)

The match has been played mostly from the baseline so far - both men shadow boxing to some extent. Federer's settled the quicker. Thanks to some errors from the Frenchman he's up 15-40. But Mannarino is far from overawaed and comes into the net for a volleyed winner to make it deuce. He serves wide to hold to 40.

It's tight out there - there have been seven break points so far but no breaks of serve.

03:20 PM

Federer 2-1 Mannarino* (*denotes next server)

Federer's first serve wasn't great in his first service game but here it's looking good - he serves and ace to hold to 15 in double-quick time.

03:17 PM

Federer* 1-1 Mannarino (*denotes next server)

It's Mannarino's birthday (33 today -HURRAH! Happy birthday from Telegraph Towers...) He's two break points down but summons the courage and skill to come back (coming into the net early on for a volleyed winner...) and eventually holds to 40. Impressive from the lefthanded birthday boy.

03:11 PM

Federer 1-0 Mannarino* (*denotes next server)

Federer serves first and gets off to a bit of a howler - a double fault making it 0-30. Mannarino then plays a brilliant forehand winner to get three break points, this wasn't in the script... Federer saves the first, before Mannarino goes long with a backhand. The Swiss plays a blistering forehand to save the third - that's more like it. Another fine forehand, this one a winner, helps him win five points on the bounce and he holds to 40.

A good solid start.

03:03 PM

Federer had some high-class help before the tournament

Andy Murray was Federer's practice partner - GETTY IMAGES

02:59 PM

Worried Fed fans can always take heart from the fact that...

...he, like Novak Djokovic, is unbeaten in grand slams this year.

The 20-times slam champions withdrew from the Australian Open at the start of this year, and pulled out of Roland Garros after his third-round win.

02:49 PM

Federer is back

So that is clearly worth some high-prod value social media posts...It's the least Wimbledon could do...

02:43 PM

Barty has beaten Suarez Navarro in three sets

The score was 6-1, 6-7, 6-1, which means The Fed Express should be storming onto Centre Court in 20 minutes or so.

The last time Federer was on Centre Court - AP

02:31 PM

We all know who Roger Federer is...

But who is Adrian Mannarino?

The Frenchman is world No.41 and reached a career high of 22 in early 2019. He has a good record on grass and his unorthodox style means he can be a tricky opponent. But he doesn't have the weapons to worry the Swiss.

Prediction? If pushed, Federer in four (not saying straight sets as that will jinx it...)

02:21 PM

Adrian Mannarino's last appearance on a grass court in London

Came just two weeks ago when the Frenchman played at Queen's. He lost in the second round to none other than British No.1 Dan Evans.

He did, however, get the to last four at Mallorca last week before being beaten by Sam Querry,

Adrian Mannarino in action in Mallorca - SHUTTERSTOCK

02:13 PM

Alexander Zverev is through to the second round

Alexander Zverev marches on in style.



The German makes light work of Tallon Griekspoor in the first round to win 6-3, 6-4, 6-1#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/KHGLqrC3MD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

01:09 PM

Fed's feeling happy back at Wimbledon

01:02 PM

Federer easily has the beating of Mannarino

Going on past meetings, at least...

The Swiss has met the French world No. 41 six times and come out on top in every single match.

Two of those meetings have come at Wimbledon, in 2011 and 2018, and won both in straight sets. In fact Mannarino has only taken one set off Federer.

12:05 PM

Some brilliant pre-match reading

As I've written below Federer and Wimbledon go together like the All England Club and strawberries, pigeons perched on the net and howls of laughter from the easily pleased crowd, and Nick Kyrgios and well-placed jibes at Novak Djokovic.

Here's a lovely (longish) read on the Swiss' love affair with Wimbledon.

One of the greatest love affairs in modern sport had an inauspicious beginning. When a 16-year-old Roger Federer arrived at Wimbledon, ready to compete in the 1998 junior event, he walked out on court and found the whole experience so overwhelming that the net looked six foot high.

READ: Roger Federer and Wimbledon: a romance in three acts

Roger Federer with his first Wimbledon trophy in 2003 - GETTY IMAGES

11:54 AM

The return of the king

The last time Roger Federer played at Wimbledon he lost to Novak Djokovic in of one of the greatest finals ever - it was the first 12-12 final-set tie-break at the tournament and the longest final in SW19 history.

That day he came so agonisingly close to a ninth title at the All England Club, and a 21st grand slam, that perhaps it’s a bit of a shock, even with the combination of advancing age and the Covid pandemic, he’s only appeared in one final since (Basel in October 2019).

He arrives today still the undisputed King of Centre Court but with several question marks hanging over him, in much the same way as Andy Murray did yesterday. The Swiss Sensation has played only a handful of tournaments over the past 18 months because of knee surgery, and comes into his favourite tournament off a defeat to Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime at Halle last week - a venue where he has won 10 titles.

But while there are many valid worries about his form Federer is heading into Wimbledon with only only thing on his mind - challenging for the his ninth SW19 title.

“I know if I get rolling, I get into the second week, which is the goal here right now, that I get stronger and stronger as every match goes by, I believe it's very much possible,” the 20-time grand slam champion said.

It may seem stupid to rule Federer out but the defeat at Halle doesn’t bode well, speaking of the defeat the Swiss said: “I don't know what it was, to be honest. But I think I've got to take the positives out of these last few weeks, that I'm actually here at Wimbledon right now and I have a chance.

“The good thing now looking back is I know it will not happen here because I'm ready, I'm excited, I'm pumped up. I know I can do so much better.”

When you’ve won as much and are as good as Federer it must be hard to admit you are not the force you once were. But if he can summon up the brilliance of the past anywhere then it’s at Centre Court.

Yesterday, Murray turned back the clock to remind people there’s life in the old dog yet, today it’s Federer’s chance to do exactly the same thing.

His match against Adrian Mannarino is second up on Centre Court, stay here for the pre-match build-up and all the action.