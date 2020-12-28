Roger Federer ‘very disappointed’ after withdrawing from Australian Open and delaying comeback

Roger Federer will not compete at the Australian Open in February - PA

Roger Federer will prioritise a tilt for a ninth Wimbledon title, a first Olympic singles gold and the chance to become the first 40-year-old grand slam singles winner after withdrawing from the Australian Open.

In an announcement early on Monday morning, it was confirmed that Federer will not play in Melbourne for the first time in his career following two operations on his right knee during 2020.

The Australian Open has been pushed back to February next year - and will include a wildcard entry for Andy Murrary - but has still come just too soon for Federer, who has not played competitively for almost a year.

His absence will raise further doubt about his chances of ever recapturing past glories, but Federer struck an optimistic tone when he said that his 2021 “priority” will now be “the summer with Wimbledon, the Olympic Games and the US Open”.

After losing a five-set thriller in the 2019 final to Novak Djokovic, Federer could still equal Martina Navratilova as the only nine-time Wimbledon singles champion. Federer won silver to Murray at the 2012 London Olympics but has not yet won an Olympics singles gold and, with his 40th birthday looming in August, would also go to the US Open at Flushing Meadows with the possibility of becoming the first player in the Open era to win a singles title in his fifth decade.

The absence of Federer in Melbourne will increase Rafael Nadal’s chances of finally surpassing his all-time record of 20 men’s grand slam singles titles after he drew level last year with his great rival following what was his 13th French Open title. Djokovic’s victory at the Australian Open was also his 17th grand slam singles titles.

Craig Tiley, the Australian Open tournament director, confirmed Federer’s absence. "In the end Roger ran out of time to get himself ready for the rigours of a grand slam and he's very disappointed he won't be coming to Melbourne in 2021," he said.

"The Australian Open has always held a special place in his heart - it was Roger who first called the Australian Open the 'happy slam'.

"We wish him all the best as he prepares for his comeback later in the year and look forward to seeing him in Melbourne in 2022."

Federer said that he was “very close” but that he had resolved not to rush his comeback. “After the second operation I said to myself: 'I want to take my time. I don't want to take the next step until I'm ready',” he said.

Federer is a six-time champion in Australia and previously made a spectacular return from surgery on his left knee in 2017 by winning what was his first grand slam title for four-and-a-half years in Melbourne. He retained that title in 2018 but was beaten earlier this year in the semi-finals by Djokovic. It will be the first time that Federer’s name will not be in the the Australian Open main draw since 1999.

Despite playing in only six matches in 2020, Federer was recently voted the winner of the ATP Tour fans’ favourite award for the 18th consecutive time.

Murray’s wildcard in Australia comes exactly two years after he played what he feared would be his final match, losing in the Australian Open first round to Roberto Bautista Agut.