Roger Federer suffers early exit from Geneva Open

Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent
Roger Federer suffered defeat against Spain’s Pablo Andujar on his return to the ATP Tour on home soil at the Geneva Open.

The 39-year-old was out for more than 12 months after undergoing two knee operations last year. He returned at the ATP event in Doha in March but then headed back to the practice court for another two months.

Clay has always been Federer’s weakest surface, and his main target is to be in good shape for Wimbledon at the end of June.

He certainly looked rusty against another veteran and seasoned clay-court campaigner.

Spaniard Andujar took the first set but Federer looked like he had turned things around when he levelled the match and went a break up in the decider.

But the errors returned and Federer was broken twice in succession to go down 6-4 4-6 6-4 in what will be his only match building up to the French Open.

Federer was philosophical afterwards, saying: “Roland Garros is not the goal. The goal is the grass so I still have time. I’m disappointed for the tournament more than anything. I wish I could have stayed around and played some more matches for the people here.

Roger Federer hits a forehand during his defeat by Pablo Andujar
Roger Federer hits a forehand during his defeat by Pablo Andujar (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

“Of course at 4-2 in the third you feel like, ‘Oh that’s nice I was able to turn around the match’, and then it just dips and everything’s over 10 minutes later. But we know how tennis goes and that’s where it’s so brutal sometimes.

“I feel like I didn’t deserve it, there was just not enough happening in my game. I was a bit limited today on the court. You just have to accept it and move on.

“It’s good to be back on the court but then you lose a match like this and you’re down. It never feels great. I expect better from myself. I feel like in practice I’ve been playing better. Matches are a different animal so I’ve got my work cut out there.”

The next generation of Swiss tennis appears in good hands, though, with Roland Garros junior champion Dominic Stricker marking his ATP Tour debut by beating former US Open winner Marin Cilic 7-6 (5) 6-1.

Federer was among those watching from the stands, and the 18-year-old said: “It was a great match. I played good from the start. I tried my best. I served pretty well for the whole match. It helped me a lot. I’m just very happy.”

Stricker will next face Marton Fucsovics, who beat another Swiss in Henri Laaksonen 7-5 7-5.

Sixth seed Fabio Fognini eased to a 6-2 6-2 win over Guido Pella while Rome semi-finalist Reilly Opelka suffered an early defeat, losing 7-6 (5) 6-2 to Pablo Cuevas.

At the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Gael Monfils claimed his first ATP Tour victory since February 2020 with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild, ending an eight-match losing streak.

Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti secured another impressive win, seeing off seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (3) 3-6 7-5, while American Tommy Paul defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3 6-3.

Number eight seed Karen Khachanov was given a scare before defeating wildcard Benjamin Bonzi 6-1 4-6 7-6 (4), while veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet needed three sets to beat qualifier Gregoire Barrere 5-7 6-4 6-3.

Following a rain delay, the remaining evening games were cancelled, with sixth seed Jannik Sinner, the world number 17, now facing Russia’s Aslan Karatsev on Wednesday morning.

    Terrifying laser-guided machines are advancing on to the fairways this week and the mortals are desperately mobilising. Who will prevail in this fight to the death and which side will golfing cyborg Bryson DeChambeau be on? It is easy to dive deep into hyperbole as the 103rd US PGA Championship at the Ocean Course becomes the first big-time professional tournament to permit distance-measuring devices, but there is no mistaking the sense of unease in the caddies' lounge as Thursday’s first round approaches. That much has been obvious since the PGA of America announced in February that it would allow rangefinders - during actual rounds, as well as on practice days when they are now standard - so becoming the first major body in the sport to do so. The reason? To speed up play. Though the Rules of Golf have given the lasers the green light to be utilised since 2006, a local rule was also invoked which gave organisers the right to ban the gadgets. And everyone has - the main Tours, all the majors, the Olympics and the Ryder Cup. Until now. One small step for man. One 185.25-yard step for mankind. The caddies are not seeing the funny side. When contacted by Telegraph Sport, Billy Foster, the much-loved looper for Severiano Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood, and now Matt Fitzpatrick, waved away the subject. “Waste of time, not interested,” he replied. Mark Fulcher, Francesco Molinari’s caddie, sounded similarly indifferent. “Let’s see if it does speed up play, eh?” he said. The theory is that with more information at their disposal, the pros this week will be slower, not quicker, to decide on their shots. And the hope is that when it is realised that rounds are taking even longer, the rangefinders will be exterminated almost as soon as they emerged. Yet the alarm on the official websites tell a different story. The Caddie Network, which represents the PGA Tour Caddie Association, pointed Telegraph Sport to an article it has posted with a range of views from its members, the majority of which are negative.