Roger Federer returns after 14-month absence with one thing in mind: Wimbledon

Roger Federer returns after 14-month absence and has one one thing in mind: Wimbledon - Getty Images

As Roger Federer returns to the court this week in Doha, he said today that the next three months represent an extended build-up to the moment when his season starts in earnest: the gentlemen’s singles at Wimbledon.

Federer has not played on the tour since his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the semi-final of the 2020 Australian Open, almost 14 months ago, because of two keyhole operations on his knee.

His first match back will be played on Tuesday or Wednesday, and there is a good chance that it will come against British No1 Dan Evans. (Federer’s status as the second seed means that he receives a bye straight into the second round.)

But Federer said that his first few weeks on the tour are likely to be no more than a preparation for the central part of his year: the grass-court season.

“It’s still about building up, being stronger fitter and better,” said Federer today. “I hope that by Wimbledon I am gonna be 100 per cent. Everything until then, see how it goes, I might surprise myself. But right now I take it day by day. Everything starts hopefully with the grass.”

Federer is gearing up for another go at Wimbledon success - Getty Images

Federer added that he is not concerned about his game – “For me, tennis is like riding a bike” – but more about how his body will respond. He underwent his first operation shortly after that 2020 Australian Open, and thought he was making a strong recovery, but then experienced a sudden and unexpected setback which required the second operation in the summer.

“It came about just like that, I would go for a walk with the kids and my knee would swell up, which surprised me because training had gone well for the first few weeks,” said Federer. “This is a moment when you question yourself a little bit more.”

But when asked if he had ever started speaking to family or support-staff members about retirement, he answered in the negative. “I want to be healthy, I want to go skiing, but I feel that there’s something left.

"Retirement was never really on the cards. If the knee keeps bothering me for months and months to come, then you have to have that conversation. But that would be something to talk about in the fall. Now is not the time to think about it.

Story continues

“At the moment I can play five days straight, for two-and a half hours. I didn’t expect to be able to do that so soon so there are a lot of positives.

“I feel like the story is not over yet,” added Federer, who added that he has been checking the scores from the pro tour every five minutes during his absence.

“I can’t think of one reason except that I enjoy playing tennis, I enjoy being on the road, That will be tested this year with all the testing and the protocols but I want to get back to playing the biggest tournaments and being in the conversation. Hopefully I will play long enough to see full crowds again."