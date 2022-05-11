Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal told to 'come clean' after players call for Wimbledon action

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Rumsby
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Roger Federer
    Roger Federer
    Swiss tennis player
  • Rafael Nadal
    Rafael Nadal
    Spanish tennis player
  • Daniil Medvedev
    Daniil Medvedev
    Russian male tennis player
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal told to &#39;come clean&#39; after players call for Wimbledon action
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal told to 'come clean' after players call for Wimbledon action

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been told to “come clean” about what part they played in men’s top tennis players calling for Wimbledon to be stripped of ranking points over its ban on Russians and Belarusians entering the tournament.

The ATP Player Council on which Federer and Nadal sit has also been accused of undermining the global response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine following a major escalation of the row over the All England Club’s decision to exclude the likes of Daniil Medvedev from the sport’s biggest event.

Federer, set to miss Wimbledon through injury, has yet to comment on the decision, while Nadal last week branded it “very unfair”, warning: “We will have to see the measures that we take.”

Chris Bryant MP, the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Russia, told Telegraph Sport the pair needed to disclose whether they had been involved in crisis talks over the Wimbledon ban and what position they had taken.

“Federer and Nadal should come clean,” Bryant said. “Do they want Vladimir Putin to fail or don’t they care?”

Representatives of Federer and Nadal have been approached for comment.

Recommendations by the 10-strong player council are not binding on the ATP – which condemned the Wimbledon ban when it was imposed last month. But insiders feel its board has little choice but to take their advice on this issue ahead of a meeting on Wednesday at which a vote could take place.

Bryant added: “The men’s tour are behaving appallingly. It’s like they haven’t heard what is happening in Ukraine or don’t care.”

Clive Efford MP, a leading member of the Digital, Culture, Media & Sport select committee and a former shadow sports minister, said: “The ATP needs to take a look around and appreciate how the rest of the world outside its bubble will view it for sanctioning Wimbledon for supporting Ukraine.”

Telegraph Sport has been told the All England Club has no intention of reversing its decision and that it views stripping Wimbledon of ranking points as a clear attempt to penalise it for its stance.

The player council could have instead called for Russian and Belarusian players’ points to have been frozen in the same way as if they were injured.

Daniil Medvedev will not be able to compete this summer - PA
Daniil Medvedev will not be able to compete this summer - PA

A source with knowledge of the council’s position said it had been arrived at with the “integrity of the rankings” in mind but was unable to explain how stripping Wimbledon and the UK’s other grass-court tournaments of ranking points better achieved that than a freeze.

Another source with knowledge of crisis talks between the All England Club and the ATP on the matter questioned the motives behind what appears an act of self-harm by players. “This feels like penalising the many for the sake of the few, just to make a point.”

The All England Club suffered a blow last week when Sir Andy Murray, himself a member of the ATP Player Council until recently, refused to back its ban, saying: “I don’t support one side or the other.”

A representative of Murray has been approached for comment on the council’s position.

In an interview with the Evening Standard conducted before news of that position emerged, sports minister Nigel Huddleston said: “We completely supported the decision that Wimbledon made.

“While I understand there is some pushback from some players and governing bodies, I can tell you it’s got overwhelming support from the population. People understand exactly why they’ve done that.”

He added: “I don’t think we can be any clearer that Russia and Belarus are pariahs on the world sporting stage. And they will continue to be so as long as Putin continues to behave in the way he has.”

The WTA Tour has been approached for comment about its own stance on stripping Wimbledon of ranking points.

Recommended Stories

  • Emma Raducanu's injuries show she might be pushing herself too far

    When Emma Raducanu ended her coaching partnership with Torben Beltz last month, she reflected that “a coach’s experience is very valuable at certain times, but the majority of the time I feel that I already know the answer that I am asking the question to”. Since then, the realities of going it alone have hit hard as managing her training and competition plans around physical niggles fell directly on her shoulders, and she did not get it exactly right. The 19 year-old has never claimed to be the

  • Nadal bounces back from loss to Alcaraz, beats Isner in Rome

    Once is enough when it comes to beating Rafael Nadal on a clay court. Throughout his career, Nadal has never lost consecutive matches on his favorite surface and the Spaniard extended that perfect record on Wednesday by beating John Isner 6-3, 6-1 to reach the third round of the Italian Open. Nadal was coming off a loss to 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid Open quarterfinals last week.

  • Meet Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish teenager set to replace the 'Big Three'

    For so long the question has been who will replace the “Big Three” in men’s tennis? At the weekend, it felt like we finally had a definitive answer: Carlos Alcaraz. In beating Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in quick succession at the Madrid Open, the Spanish teenager became the first man to do so at the same clay-court event. He also annihilated one-time heir-apparent and world No 3 Alexander Zverev in the final, taking his seventh consecutive top-10 scalp.

  • NBA playoffs: Charles Barkley's Joel Embiid criticism is ridiculous

    Joel Embiid had a rough go in Game 5 vs. the Heat as he continued to battle through multiple injuries - but apparently Charles Barkley has his own theories. By Adam Hermann

  • Emma Raducanu pleads for someone to 'hold her hand' after back injury forces retirement

    Andreescu wins first set 6-2 with Raducanu suffering with back problem Raducanu retires 2-1 down in the second set as injury persists

  • Trump saw US allies like Merkel and Trudeau as 'weak' but adversaries like Putin and Xi as 'strong,' his former Pentagon chief said

    Experts on authoritarianism and democracy have said Trump's behavior as president emboldened and enabled authoritarians like Putin.

  • Subtle but biting criticism from inside Russia describes how Moscow could still recover from its blunders in Ukraine

    Opinion: An April article in a Russian magazine makes a bold critique of the Kremlin and may offer clues to the direction of the war in Ukraine.

  • Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson

    Koepka's last start was a missed weekend at Augusta National.

  • Osaka, Alcaraz withdraw from Italian Open

    Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Italian Open because of a right ankle injury and Naomi Osaka withdrew with a left Achilles injury.

  • California to decide fate of controversial desalination plant amid brutal drought

    After more than a decade of debate, the coastal commission is set to vote on the proposed $1.4bn project near Los Angeles The proposed Poseidon desalination plant has been under debate for more than a decade. Photograph: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock California officials are poised to decide the fate of a controversial desalination plant planned along its southern coast, in a vote that comes as the American west battles an increasingly perilous drought. California water use

  • Russian troops ill-prepared for Ukraine war, says ex-Kremlin mercenary

    NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France (Reuters) - The Russian military's failure to seize the Ukrainian capital was inevitable because in the preceding years they had never directly faced a powerful enemy, according to a former mercenary with the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group who fought alongside the Russian army. Marat Gabidullin took part in Wagner Group missions on the Kremlin's behalf in Syria and in a previous conflict in Ukraine, before deciding to go public about his experience inside the secretive private military company. He quit the Wagner group in 2019, but several months before Russia launched the invasion on Feb. 24 Gabidullin, 55, said he received a call from a recruiter who invited him to go back to fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.

  • Joel Embiid says he's in a 'lose-lose situation' after Sixers' Game 5 loss to Heat

    Joel Embiid spoke Tuesday night after the Sixers' dismal Game 5 loss to the Heat about feeling he's in a "lose-lose situation." He also talked at length about MVP voting. By Noah Levick

  • Amanda Seyfried on "gross" sexual attention she got from men after Mean Girls

    Amanda Seyfried has opened up about the sexual attention she received after one particular Mean Girls scene, describing the behaviour as "gross".

  • Disorder which marred Euro 2020 final must never happen again, says UEFA chief

    An independent review identified more than 20 near-misses that could have resulted in serious injury or death.

  • Bundesliga's new AI takes fan-first approach to whole new level, putting control in palm of supporters' hands

    The top flight of German football concludes this weekend, and the final games of the Bundesliga season will all kick-off at the same time on Sunday. With champions Bayern Munich unreachable at the top, attention will focus on the battle for European places, the fight to avoid relegation, and regional bragging rights. And with nine games to keep track of, supporters will invariably be flicking through different television channels and streaming sites to keep up with all the action, as it happens.

  • Harry Kane is running out of options if he wants to quit Tottenham

    The Museum of London will open its entrance doors next Saturday to an exhibition on Harry Kane entitled ‘I want to play football’. The exit from Tottenham Hotspur, should Kane once again consider his future at the club this summer, is less obvious.

  • This Is How We Quit Big Oil

    At the end of the first quarter of 2021, as the CEOs of the three biggest U.S. oil and gas companies presented their firms’ earnings, investors fired off a range of questions about how they were addressing climate change. The market had already come to view fossil fuels as old, dirty energy, and after oil prices cratered in 2020, owing largely to the pandemic, investors wanted to know how these companies would adapt. “We are committed to providing products to help customers reduce their emissions,” said Darren Woods, the CEO of ExxonMobil.

  • Putin prepping 'prolonged conflict' beyond Donbas, could escalate nuclear threats: Top US intel official

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a "prolonged conflict" in Ukraine, and could resort to drastic measures if the fighting doesn't go his way, according to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday, Haines said Putin's invasion of Ukraine has sent a shock through the geopolitical order, "with implications for the future that we are only beginning to understand, but are sure to be consequential."

  • Athletic player comparisons for the Detroit Lions 2022 draft class

    The Detroit Lions 2022 draft class athleticism compares favorably to strong NFL players and gives an idea what might be on the horizon

  • An NHL game in Milwaukee? Report suggests Blackhawks will play October game at Fiserv Forum

    NHL hockey back in Milwaukee? A report suggests that the Blackhawks will be suiting up at Fiserv Forum for a game in October.