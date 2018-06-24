Roger Federer keeps his 'head high' despite Borna Coric defeat in Halle final

Roger Federer was upbeat after losing his world No 1 spot following the defeat to Borna Coric - Getty Images Europe

The script for Roger Federer’s ­summer looked so neat. Win a 98th career title in Stuttgart, a 99th in Halle and then raise his bat at ­Wimbledon, on the Centre Court stage that he has turned into his own front room.

But not even Federer can control all the controllables. In Sunday’s Halle final, he looked to run out of puff against Borna Coric, a 21-year-old percentage player who had never been seen as a likely grass-court champion until this week.

Federer came back from a slow start to snatch the second set, but he has had a busy schedule over the past couple of weeks, having played nine matches in the space of 12 days. He faded down the stretch as Coric closed out a 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 ­victory in 2hr 6min. “I’m definitely going to leave with my head high, thinking it’s been a good run in Stuttgart and Halle,” said Federer.

“Borna did a good job, he was better in the important moments and extremely consistent. He deserved to win. This week I will ­enjoy a bit of free time. The year has been perfect so far and I hope that will continue at Wimbledon.”

This was Federer’s first defeat on this surface since he lost to Tommy Haas in his opening match of the 2017 grass-court season. It means that he will once again exchange places with Rafael Nadal on the rankings ladder this week, dropping down to No 2. Because of the surface-specific seedings formula employed by Wimbledon, however, he will retain his rightful position as the No 1 seed.

Federer’s defeat gave rise to a lengthy list of might-have-beens. He did not, after all, win a 10th title in Halle. He also remains two ­individual wins behind Jimmy ­Connors’s all-time record of 174 on grass, although that discrepancy will presumably be addressed at Wimbledon in a week’s time.

With a week’s rest from competitive matches, Federer should be able to prepare his 36-year-old body for another tilt at his favourite title. He remains the deserved ­favourite to extend his own record by lifting a ninth Wimbledon crown, but he will need to be ­ruthless in the early stages if he wants to conserve energy for the second weekend.

While Federer and Novak Djokovic both finished as runners-up ­on Sunday, Andy Murray was in Eastbourne preparing for the Nature Valley International, only his second tournament since last year’s Wimbledon.

Murray – who lost a demanding comeback match to Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday at the Fever-Tree Championships – is on the schedule on Monday to face another major champion in Stan Wawrinka.

It is amazing to think that Murray and Wawrinka, now ranked No 156 and No 261 in the world ­respectively, stood at No 1 and No 3 during last year’s grass-court ­season.

There is still some uncertainty over Murray’s participation at Wimbledon, which he suggested last week was far from a done deal. But a smooth run-out this afternoon – in a match scheduled “not before 4pm” – should quell any remaining doubts.