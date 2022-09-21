Roger Federer to disappoint Laver Cup weekend ticket holders but could partner Rafael Nadal

Laver Cup weekend ticket holders will miss Roger Federer's final match - SHUTTERSTOCK

Is Roger Federer’s last appearance as a tennis professional to be a doubles match in partnership with his old rival Rafael Nadal?

At a press conference in London on Wednesday morning, Federer stopped short of confirming the date, but said that it would be “a special moment” if he and Nadal were to unite at the Laver Cup this weekend.

To the dismay of fans who forked out thousands for tickets to Sunday’s conclusion of the Laver Cup, Federer now expects to make his last bow on Friday night.

His appearance is likely to contradict the previous rules established by the Laver Cup, in which you are obliged to play singles if you also want to appear on the doubles court.

But this whole event is both Federer’s brainchild and his personal fiefdom. So arranging to bend the rules and play doubles on behalf of Team Europe – which is captained by Bjorn Borg – was perhaps not such an onerous task as he made it sound this morning.

“Of course this is an event, an ATP event that I don't want to mess with,” Federer told reporters at the O2 Arena in south-east London. “But at the same time, I know my limitations. This is why I asked Bjorn if it was okay if I play maybe just one doubles, and I guess that one would have to be on Friday night.

“Then I guess Matteo [Berrettini, the world No15 from Italy] would come in for me and have to play on Saturday for me. Bjorn said obviously, ‘Of course, that's totally fine.’ Bjorn spoke to John [McEnroe, the Team World captain] as well. They spoke to the tournament and the ATP if that was okay and everybody said that was fine.

“So here I am trying to prepare for one last doubles, and we'll see with who it is. I'm nervous going in because I haven't played in so long. I hope I can be somewhat competitive.”

Asked if it would appeal to him to compete alongside Nadal, Federer replied “Of course. No doubt. I think it could be a unique situation, if it were to happen. For as long as we battled together, having always this respect for one another, the families, our coaching teams, we always got along really well.

Switzerland's Roger Federer speaks with Spain's Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2019 - AFP

“For us as well to go through a career that we both have had and to come out on the other side and being able to have a nice relationship I think is maybe a great message as well to not just tennis but sports and maybe even beyond. For that reason I think it would be great. I don't know if it's gonna happen, but I think it could be obviously a special moment.”

Earlier, speaking to the Swiss press about his decision to retire from professional tennis after this event, Federer said his children were emotional at the news.

“I told them the day before,” Federer said. “It depends how you convey it. If you say to certain friends, ‘Hey, I'm quitting’, the answer is, ‘Great decision’. But if you say, ‘Hey, I think I have to stop,’ everyone starts crying.

“I told them that nothing will change much. We've seen what it's going to be like over the last few years. Somewhere they are sad that I will stop. But they always expressed the wish: ‘Stop playing tennis, we want to go skiing.’’ I said it to all four at the same time and three out of four cried.

“It's a process for them too. The last few years have been tough for me, but I think it was even tougher for her [his wife Mirka]. With all her injuries, she didn't enjoy watching me anymore. I felt sorry for her too. It's a great relief for her now that it's over.

“At first I was sad, but then I pushed it aside and started the whole process with the letter and telling people. That was extremely good for me. Even if it tears you apart, I have to say that I can give interviews without any problems for this reason. If you had told me three or six weeks ago that I had to get out with the microphone and tell people - impossible. I wouldn't have gotten a word out.”