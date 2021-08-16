Roger Federer’s career in numbers as he announces lengthy lay-off

Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent
·2 min read
Roger Federer is to undergo further knee surgery to give himself a “glimmer of hope” of returning to tennis.

The procedure is set to keep the 40-year-old out for “many months”.

Here, we take a look back at Federer’s remarkable career in numbers.

20 – grand slam titles, the most won by any man – a record shared with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

31 – grand slam finals.

23 – consecutive appearances in grand slam semi-finals, an all-time record.

36 – consecutive appearances in grand slam quarter-finals.

65 – consecutive grand slam appearances from the Australian Open in 2000 to the French Open in 2016.

Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy at Wimbledon
Roger Federer has won Wimbledon on more occasions than any other man (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool/PA)

8 – Wimbledon titles, the most of any man.

6 – Australian Open titles.

5 – US Open titles.

1 – French Open title.

1,251 – career matches won out of 1,526.

Roger Federer in action at Wimbledon
Federer has won 1,251 career matches (John Walton/PA)

369 – match wins in grand slams.

310 – weeks spent at world number one, 237 of them consecutively.

36 – at 36 years and 320 days, Federer was the oldest world number one in ATP history.

5 – Federer has reached the final at every grand slam at least five times.

103 – career titles, second in the Open era behind Jimmy Connors.

Jimmy Connors in action
Federer is second only to Jimmy Connors for titles in the Open era (PA Archive)

6 – titles won at the ATP Finals, an all-time record.

10 – titles won at the ATP events in Basel and Halle.

12 – titles won in 2006, his most successful season.

92 – matches won from 97 played in 2006.

65 – consecutive matches won on grass from 2003 to 2008.

Roger Federer with the ATP Finals trophy
Federer has won six titles at the ATP Finals (PA Archive)

4 – Federer reached the finals of all the grand slams in three different seasons.

2 – Olympic medals; gold in doubles with Stan Wawrinka in 2008, silver in singles in 2012.

24 – losses to his great rival Rafael Nadal from 40 matches.

130,594,339 – career prize money (US dollars).

