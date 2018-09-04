Roger Federer blames US Open roof and 'soaking wet pants' for shock defeat to John Millman

Roger Federer was well beaten by the unseeded John Millman in New York - AFP

Bathed in sweat and wearing a thunderous frown, Roger Federer suffered one of his rare grand-slam shockers in New York on Monday night.

When Federer led the unheralded Australian John Millman – who is ranked at No. 55 in the world – by a set and 5-4, this looked like being one of the most routine matches of the US Open to date.

He even held two points for a two-set lead. But somehow Millman wriggled out of his grasp, and then Federer – whose first serve had been malfunctioning all night – began to play like a man who no longer trusted himself.

As his groundstrokes sprayed off at odd angles, Federer was forced to look for different ways to compete with Millman’s steadiness from the baseline.

He used almost a year’s worth of drop shots, only to see the fleet-footed Millman dash forward and bunt most of them back for winners. He serve-volleyed repeatedly, and came to the net 81 times in all, but his touch often deserted him when the court was at his mercy.

As Federer racked up the unforced errors – he would finish with no fewer than 76 by his name – Millman reeled off the last four games of the second set to equalise.

Federer struggled in the New York heat Credit: Getty images

By now, Federer was uncharacteristically drenched in sweat on a claustrophobically hot and humid evening. “It's just one of those nights where I guess I felt I couldn't get air," he said later. "One of the first times it's happened to me." And his shoulders drooped even further when the match turned decisively during the third-set tie-break.

Millman is usually a percentage player, but he sensed his opportunity at that crucial moment and launched a series of ambitious forehands. Several caught the lines, sending him into the lead. And by the time the fourth-set tie-break came around, Federer had the wrung-out look of a man with nothing left to give.

He sent down back-to-back double faults in the final moments – the sort of gift he simply does not present to his opponents under normal circumstances. Millman hardly had to exert himself during the last few points as a Federer backhand flew long to complete the 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 7-6 scoreline in 3hr 34min.

Since he first tasted greatness by winning Wimbledon in 2003, Federer has entered another 58 slams and only failed to reach the quarter-finals on seven occasions. But this was one of his most surprising reverses, perhaps only surpassed by his historic defeat at the hands of Sergiy Stakhovsky at Wimbledon in 2013.

Afterwards, he suggested that the conditions on Arthur Ashe Stadium have changed since the addition of the roof two years ago. “I do believe since the roof is on that there is no air circulation in the stadium,” he said. “I think just that makes it a totally different US Open. Plus conditions maybe were playing slower this year on top of it. You have soaking wet pants, soaking wet everything.”

Federer also commended Millman on his performance. “I love his intensity. He reminds me of David Ferrer and those other guys that I admire a lot when I see them. John was able to deal with it [the heat] better. He comes from one of the most humid places on earth, Brisbane.”

This was certainly a red-letter day for Millman, 29, who has spent a large slice of his career competing in second-tier tournaments. “Obviously, the last couple of years have become a bit easier competing a bit higher on the circuit,” he said, “but before that you’re sleeping on airport floors and train stations.” At one point, he underwent a shoulder reconstruction and experimented with a 9-to-5 job at a financial firm.

Federer congratulates Millman on his victory Credit: Getty images

Millman had never been beyond the third round of a major before, so he was playing his first last-16 match. He had also never previously beaten a top-ten opponent. Not a bad moment, then, to score a career-best victory against the greatest champion the game has seen.

Just before the start of this year’s grass-court season, Federer had invited Millman to train with him in Switzerland, so the two men know each other well. And Millman admitted that he almost felt bad about the result.

“I felt a little bit guilty today because he didn't have his best day,” said Millman as he absorbed a victory that earned him a quarter-final meeting with Novak Djokovic on Wednesday. “I'm very aware he didn't have a great day in the office. Probably to beat him I needed him to have an off day and I needed to have a decent, good day.

“It's probably a bit of a shock to a lot of people. But that's a great thing about tennis [and] about sport: there's always upsets that can happen. Roger is a hero of mine: I have so much respect for him, what he's done for the game. Our career paths are slightly different, but I'll enjoy this moment.”