How Roger Federer Became Tennis’ First $1 Billion Star

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kurt Badenhausen
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Roger Federer plays his opening match at Wimbledon Tuesday—his first visit to the All England Club since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2019 final, when he failed to convert a pair of match points (the event was canceled in 2020). Wimbledon has been home to many of Federer’s greatest triumphs, including a record eight titles, but also some of his most crushing defeats, with four finals losses—three of them in five sets.

Federer handled both the wins and losses with grace, endearing fans and sponsors to the tennis icon and helping him become one of the most marketable athletes on the planet for two decades. His unmatched endorsement portfolio of blue-chip brands makes him just the sixth athlete—and first tennis player—to rack up $1 billion in career earnings while still active. He joins Tiger Woods, Floyd Mayweather, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the 10-figure club.

“Federer is attractive from a marketing standpoint because he is an archetype of how tennis views itself,” said T. Bettina Cornwell, academic director at the Warsaw Sports Marketing Center at the University of Oregon’s Lundquist College of Business. “He is graceful and composed; he is stylish, never gauche, and importantly, he inspires younger players to behave similarly. Consider [Rafael] Nadal’s respect for Federer.”

Sportico estimates the 20-time Grand Slam champion has earned at least $1 billion during his career from prize money, endorsements and appearance fees since he turned pro in 1998. The vast majority was banked off the court, as his career prize money is $130 million, second all-time behind Djokovic.

His on-court resume is astounding with 103 career ATP titles, 237 straight weeks ranked No. 1 and a run of 18 Grand Slam finals over 19 events between 2005 and 2010. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are the stars of this Golden Age of men’s tennis. The Big Three have racked up a combined 59 Slam titles, with Djokovic (19) nipping at the heels of the record shared by Fed and Rafa. But Federer is in a class by himself for off-court earnings.

He ranked seventh last month in Sportico’s study of the world’s highest-paid athletes with $84 million. The tally included only $46,000 in prize money, as Federer was sidelined most of the year recovering from injuries. His $84 million in traditional endorsement earnings were tops among all athletes and dwarfed Djokovic ($29 million) and Nadal ($23 million).

Federer took greater control of his career off the court when he left sports agency giant IMG in 2012 and launched TEAM8 with his longtime agent Tony Godsick. His earnings have soared since. The boutique agency is completely geared to support Federer’s business endeavors and has added a small roster of athletes like 17-year-old rising American tennis star Coco Gauff.

Godsick and Federer also founded a new annual tennis event, the Laver Cup, which is comparable to golf’s Ryder Cup, matching a team from Europe against the rest of the world. The fourth version of the event will take place in September in Boston, after being postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Federer is at the top of every tennis promotor’s wish list for lower-tier events, allowing him to command appearance fees of $2 million or more for these tournaments. He’s also embarked on barnstorming exhibition trips like his 2019 tour of South America that netted him at least $15 million for the five-match tour. He’s carved out time for other exhibitions that have helped raise more than $50 million for his eponymous foundation focused on educating children in Africa.

Federer, who turns 40 in August, shows no signs of slowing down as a corporate pitchman. His latest partner is Switzerland Tourism, appearing in a campaign with an unlikely co-star—actor Robert DeNiro—for an ad that wraps, “Maybe call Hanks.”

Companies have flooded Federer with big cash endorsements, but his biggest payday might come from an equity-based deal he signed with startup Swiss sneaker brand On in late 2019. Federer invested in the company as part of the agreement, and his stake would be worth hundreds of millions of dollars based on a potential IPO this year that values the company at $5 billion, according to Reuters.

Tennis players are wildly attractive from a marketing perspective as part of a year-round global sport that appeals to both men and women. Sponsors flock to the sport for the high-end demographics of the fan base. Witness the U.S. Open, where the median household income of fans at the National Tennis Center in 2019 was $216,000, and 78% had a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Federer’s endorsement roster includes 14 brands, and half of them have been sponsoring him for more than a decade, including Credit Suisse, Mercedes-Benz, Rolex and Wilson. Brands never want to get out of Federer’s orbit once they are in it.

One exception: Nike. The two split in 2018 after 20 years together, and Federer signed a blockbuster 10-year, $300 million deal with Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo. It was an unheard of sum for a tennis player, much less one who was 36 years old. The money was guaranteed whether he played or not. And since Uniqlo didn’t make sneakers, it gave Federer an opportunity to double-dip and cut a second deal with On after wearing Nike head-to-toe for two decades.

Nike held on to the rights to the popular “RF” logo for two years after Federer split from the Swoosh, but the trademark is back with Fed, and Uniqlo is pumping out the RF hats that are speckled through the crowd at every tennis event.

Most of Federer’s sponsors have extended their deals with him into retirement and beyond. Risky? Not a chance. Said Oregon’s Cornwell: “Federer is timeless.”

More from Sportico.com

Recommended Stories

  • Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino, Wimbledon 2021: live score and latest updates from first round

    Wimbledon 2021: live day two updates featuring seven Brits including Dan Evans ‘He’s ranked 28th in the world and I beat him’: Andy Murray emphatically answers doubts over his future with Wimbledon win Roger Federer and Wimbledon: a romance in three acts

  • Venus Williams likely to miss Olympics for first time since 1996

    Venus Williams, the most decorated Olympic tennis player in history with five medals and four golds, will miss the Games for the first time since 1996.

  • Tennis Player ‘Triple Z’ Becomes First Chinese Man to Qualify for Wimbledon in ‘the Open Era’

    Zhang Zhizhen, nicknamed "Triple Z," became the first male Chinese tennis player to play singles in the main draw at The Championships (Wimbledon) since the Open Era began in 1968. Rising star: The 24-year-old athlete defeated Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in the qualifiers on Thursday and was supposed to play his first major main draw against France’s Andreas Hoang on June 28, CNN reported.

  • Roger Federer faces ‘two challenges’ at Wimbledon, Serena Williams’ coach warns

    Federer will look to bounce back from his knee problems to start his Wimbledon campaign well

  • ‘He’s ranked 28th in the world and I beat him’: Andy Murray emphatically answers doubts over his future with Wimbledon win

    Wimbledon 2021 day 2 - live updates Andy Murray races to two-sets up and 5-0 up in the third set before game falls apart Two-time Wimbledon champion recovers impressively in fourth set to make it to the second round Almost every British tennis lover was praying that Andy Murray would turn the clock back last night. What we didn’t expect – at least, not when he led Nikoloz Basilashvili by a 6-4, 6-3, 5-0 margin – was for him to put us through another emotional assault course. Yet that is exactly

  • Messi breaks Argentina's record for caps at Copa America win

    Lionel Messi became Argentina's most capped international player on Monday, marking the occasion with two goals as he led his national team to a 4-1 win over Bolivia at the Copa America. The 34-year-old Messi's 148th appearance for Argentina beat the mark previously held by retired defender Javier Mascherano. Messi made his Argentina debut in 2005 in a 2-1 win in a friendly against Hungary.

  • China opens the world's highest hotel with floors two times higher than the Eiffel Tower

    The J Hotel Shanghai Tower claims to be the highest hotel in the world after opening on June 19 in Shanghai, China.

  • China's CanSino cuts ties with Brazil firm, halting vaccine licensing

    Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has canceled a request for emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc after the laboratory cut ties with its Brazilian representative. The move follows a wave of scrutiny in Brazil of vaccine contracts negotiated by intermediaries, a common local practice. Federal prosecutors and Senate investigators are probing a deal for an Indian vaccine, with one senator accusing President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday of turning a blind eye to alleged irregularities.

  • Tennis-Barty turns on style in opening win over Suarez Navarro

    Women's top seed Ash Barty cleared a tricky opening Wimbledon hurdle as she beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1 6-7(1) 6-1 on Tuesday in a first-round match tailor-made for tennis purists. The Australian, sporting a 1970s-inspired outfit paying homage to compatriot Evonne Goolagong's trailblazing first Wimbledon title 50 years ago, played beautifully for two sets in her first grasscourt match for two years. But Spaniard Suarez Navarro, who in April announced she had been given the all-clear following treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, played a full part in an absorbing spectacle under the Centre Court's sliding roof.

  • Toast of Wimbledon: Standing ovation for the vaccine scientist who smashed it

    Her glittering personal triumph was secured in research laboratories rather than the glamorous, trophy-laden world of Wimbledon. But for once, tennis's multimillionaire cast list has been upstaged by an embarrassed-looking scientist who got all the fanfare on Centre Court. Dame Sarah Gilbert hardly knew where to look as she was greeted with a standing ovation usually reserved for tournament greats. Some of the 7,500 spectators on the main court were moved close to tears as the crowd expressed th

  • Korda strikes another family blow at Wimbledon

    Two days after his sister Nelly won her first golf major at the PGA Championship and reached the world number one spot, younger brother Sebastian Korda clinched his maiden win on debut at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

  • Sloane Stephens defeats two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in first round

    Wimbledon 2021 day 2 - live updates Draper takes set off Djokovic but suffers four-sets defeat in first round Wimbledon 2021 order of play on day two Sloane Stephens made a spectacular return to grass as she knocked out two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the first round. The American triumphed 6-3, 6-4 over the 10th seed in an enthralling battle on Centre Court, with the roof open after the wet weather from earlier in the day had disappeared. It was the 28-year-old's first appearance o

  • Hilton Adds 3,500 Rooms on the Vegas Strip. And It Doesn’t Have to Cover Upkeep

    Resorts World Las Vegas, which includes a 117,000-foot casino and around 70,000 square feet of retail space, is owned and operated by Genting Group

  • Novak Djokovic shows his title-winning class but Jack Draper proves why he’s British tennis’s next big thing

    British 19-year-old wildcard impressesd as he took the first set 6-4 The defending champion, however, moved through the gears to win in four sets in exactly two hours The first match on Centre Court in two years turned into a crowd-pleaser with multiple standing ovations. The first was aimed at vaccine mastermind Professor Sarah Gilbert – a guest in the Royal Box – but the rest were largely for the benefit of Jack Draper, the British 19-year-old who made a stirring debut against world No1 Novak

  • Maryland native Frances Tiafoe upsets No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon

    The Hyattsville native shocked the tennis world with a massive result in first round over French Open runner up.

  • The Latest: No. 1 Barty needs 3 sets to advance at Wimbledon

    No. 1-ranked Ash Barty overcame a wobbly stretch to reach the second round at Wimbledon. Playing on grass for the first time in two years, Barty defeated Carla Suárez Navarro 6-1, 6-7 (1), 6-1. Barty let the second set get away when she was two points from victory but regained command by winning the first 13 points and five games of the third set.

  • Taylor Rogers

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • This cooling mattress topper is backed by 41,000 5-star reviews: 'It makes a world of difference'

    "What a difference. No lower back pain. Sleep great.”

  • 2021 Wimbledon men’s singles draw, results

    The 2021 Wimbledon men's draw features Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

  • Topless Swiss fan, lonely Mbappe and pile-ons: the day that proved internationals reach parts club game can't

    There was a certain mania gripping the football-loving portion of the country by Monday evening. Already stunned by a confounding 5-3 extra time win for Spain over Croatia, France had just conceded a penalty, saved it, then scored two outstanding goals. Here were your Euro 2020 favourites, awoken from an odd slumber to prove their class, seize the game and march towards glory at Wembley. Paul Pogba scored an unimprovable goal 16 minutes later. Point proved, it seemed. Then Switzerland inexplicab