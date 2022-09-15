Roger Federer retirement live: latest reaction to tennis great's announcement

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis - REUTERS

Tennis great Roger Federer has announced his retirement from the sport, with next week's Laver Cup in London set to be his final ATP event.

In a post on his Instagram page, Federer said: "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form.

"But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, or course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

Wimbledon pays tribute

Roger,



Where do we begin?



It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.



We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many. pic.twitter.com/VDWylKvW86 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 15, 2022

Where Federer ranks in Grand Slam singles titles

His final Grand Slam title

Australian Open - Men's singles final - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 28, 2018. Winner Roger Federer of Switzerland cries while holding the trophy - REUTERS

Federer won the last of his 20 major singles titles at the Australian Open in 2018.

More from Federer

"This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible. "I would like to especially thank my amazing wife Mirka, who has lived through every minute with me. She has warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even while over eight-months pregnant, and has endured my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years. "I also want to thank my four wonderful children for supporting me, always eager to explore new places and creating wonderful memories along the way. Seeing my family cheering me on the strands is a feeling I will cherish forever."

