Roger Craig: Christian McCaffrey will hit 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving

In 1985, 49ers running back Roger Craig became the first player in NFL history to gain 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in the same season. That feat has only been accomplished once since then, by Marshall Faulk in 1999. But Craig thinks it could happen for the third time ever this year.

Craig told ESPN that Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has the necessary skills and the right role in the offense to follow in his footsteps. Craig noted that McCaffrey is a good route runner and that the Panthers’ offense is set up for McCaffrey to get the touches he’ll need.

“He will definitely get the 1,000-1,000,” Craig said. “It’s in his DNA to make that happen. He’s got the tools. He’s built for it. His day will come.”

In his second NFL season last year, McCaffrey totaled 1,098 rushing yards and 867 receiving yards. Getting to 1,000 both rushing and receiving won’t be easy for McCaffrey or anyone else, but one of the only two players in NFL history who has experienced it firsthand thinks it’s going to happen.