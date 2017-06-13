Roger Clemens' son picked by Blue Jays in MLB draft

There might be a second Clemens wearing a Toronto Blue Jays uniform one day.

Kacy Clemens, the son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, was chosen by the Jays in the eighth round of the MLB draft on Tuesday. Clemens isn’t a pitcher like his famous father. He’s actually a left-handed first baseman who hit .305/.414/.532 at the University of Texas during his senior season. The younger Clemens also hit 12 homers with 49 RBIs.

The Jays were one of four teams that Roger Clemens played for during his illustrious career. He spent two seasons in Toronto, 1997 and 1998, and won the AL Cy Young both years.

Kacy, 22, is the third of Clemens’ four sons, all of whom have names beginning with K. Just like a true pitcher, right? The eldest of them, Koby, played in the minors from 2005 to 2012 but never made the big leagues. The youngest son, Kody, played with Kacy at Texas this season. He’s a sophomore infielder and could also be drafted this year.





The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are building quite the stable of minor-leaguers with famous surnames. Kacy Clemens joins the sons of Vladimir Guerrero, Craig Biggio and others in the Toronto farm system.

#BlueJays drafted Kacy Clemens in 8th round. They now have sons of:

Roger Clemens

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Craig Biggio

Dante Bichette — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 13, 2017





Here’s hoping they all get to the big leagues just so we can all think it’s 1997 again.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

The StewPod: A baseball podcast by Yahoo Sports

Subscribe via iTunes or via RSS feed

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz