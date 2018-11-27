Roethlisberger: James Washington needs to have confidence in himself

Rookie wide receiver James Washington didn’t come up with a deep pass from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the third quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and Roethlisberger said on Tuesday that Washington “has to make” that catch.

Roethlisberger was making his weekly appearance on 93.7 The Fan and said he believes Washington “just didn’t trust his hands” because he tried to make a diving catch when it didn’t appear to be necessary.

“When receivers are having issues, they’re trying to catch it in their bellies instead of trusting their hands, right? When you trust and you have confidence in yourself, you use your hands and you catch the ball,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I just felt like when he jumped and dove, whatever you want to call it, that just to me show showed a lack of confidence in himself and his hands. I have the confidence in him. I mean, I wouldn’t have thrown it to him if I didn’t. He needs to just have the trust and confidence in himself, and he needs to bounce back, right? We need him to bounce back and make some plays this week for us.”

Roethlisberger said Washington “can’t be out there” if he isn’t going to make a play like that. The second-round pick has been in on just under half the offensive snaps this season and has eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on the year.