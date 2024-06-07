Rodrygo talks Vinicius, Mbappe, Endrick, Ballon d’Or, Brazil role

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has been in the news this month as speculations about his future are rife following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

It has been suggested that Rodrygo could look for an exit in the summer, with there being no shortage of interest in him either. After all, some top Premier League sides are said to be monitoring his situation.

However, the Brazilian international recently confirmed that he intends to stay at Real Madrid despite the increased competition in attack with Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Endrick.

Rodrygo on playing with Mbappe and Endrick

In fact, during an interview with Globoesporte (h/t AS), Rodrygo insisted that all the aforementioned forwards can co-exist and thrive together at Real Madrid.

“It’s possible (to play together). Ancelotti I think will find a way. Good players have to play together,” Rodrygo remarked.

The Brazilian then opened up on his compatriot Endrick, insisting that the 17-year-old is already very mature for his age and that he would help the youngster adapt at the club.

“Endrick is very mature for the age he is. You can feel it talking to him and on the pitch. For me it’s already a pleasure to be able to play with him, to be able to help him in some way. At Real Madrid I will help him, just like Vini did with me,” he said.

Rodrygo and Vini will soon be in action for Brazil. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

On Vinicius, Ballon d’Or and Brazil

Rodrygo also touched upon his club and country teammate Vinicius Jr. being a favourite to win the Ballon d’Or, saying that he supports the fellow forward’s candidature.

“We know that Vini is the main candidate to win it and I support this decision because he is my teammate,” he stated.

On whether he desires to win the Golden Orb in the future, the forward added: “It’s not something that’s my priority, but it’s something every player dreams of.”

With the Copa America on the horizon, Rodrygo has been handed the No. 10 shirt by Brazil in the absence of Neymar. And the Real Madrid ace insisted that he is ready for greater responsibility, saying:

“I’m ready to take on more and more responsibility and be better.”