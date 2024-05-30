Rodrygo talks Kroos, Modric, Ancelotti, Zidane, Champions League final

Rodrygo Goes has constantly been in the news of late with talks of a transfer away from Real Madrid making the rounds regularly.

After all, many see Kylian Mbappe’s arrival to be the final nail in the coffin for the youngster as he is expected to lose his starting place under the manager.

Despite the noise around his future, however, Rodrygo has remained firm on staying in the Spanish capital and is currently not considering a departure.

Speaking to the media in a recent interview, the Real Madrid phenom opened up on a number of topics including the harmony in the dressing room, his bond with veterans and the upcoming UCL final.

Unsurprisingly, he began his interaction by commenting on the blockbuster fixture against Borussia Dortmund and spoke about his desire to win the title.

“From one to ten, my desire to win this Champions League is a thousand.”

Elaborating on the team’s chances on the night, he said: “It is said that Real Madrid never loses finals, and I hope it will be like that again. I have always seen Madrid win all the finals and I hope it continues like this.”

“I always say a final is 50-50. Of course, because it’s Madrid, they always put us as favourites, but for me, it’s still 50-50,” he added.

The youngster was then quizzed about the veteran players in the dressing room and how they came across to the younger faces.

“The veteran colleagues are crazy. Nacho, Modric, Carvajal, they have been many years and they still want to win like the first day. We feel that they are our replacement,” Rodrygo jovially said.

“Well, we make mistakes and they also tell us. I think they are preparing us, but at the same time, we are already part of that legend too. Real Madrid is a legendary club, with everything it has conquered, and I think it’s time to take centre stage,” he added.

He then gave his two cents on the dressing room atmosphere, especially given the mix of contrasting age groups involved.

“We are all very connected. There is a good mix of experienced and young players. And young people learn a lot from those who have been here for many years and want to continue winning.”

“Since the beginning of the season, it shows that we are a very close team and we fight for the same goal. There are no egos, there is nothing like that,” he confirmed.

Toni Kroos will play his last game for Real Madrid at Wembley, and Rodrygo insisted that he was very hurt by the legend’s decision to call it time.

“We are all very sad in the locker room. Sad because he’s going to leave soccer and we’re not going to see him play anymore. It is sad news, but also joyful, for everything we have enjoyed with him.”

“I even more so, because I have played with him and we have won a Champions League together,” he added.

Rodrygo saddened by Kroos’ retirement. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Commenting on Carlo Ancelotti and the impact the Italian coach had had on his career, the Brazilian winger said,

“He is the one who manages those things. He is the one who knows how to manage the locker room and manage what happens in the field. He’s number one in that.”

“I think he has brought out the best in me. He always tries to help me, he talks to me, he tells me what I have to improve. And that’s very good for me. Since he arrived, I think I’m another player,” he added.

Rodrygo also spoke about another legendary manager he has worked with in Madrid – Zinedine Zidane – and narrated the story of his first meeting with the legend.

“When I entered the locker room for the first time I thought I would meet the players, but no. The first person I saw was Zidane, and I was scared. I remember shaking a little when I greeted him.”

Finally, the Real Madrid star made a special mention of his father who left everything behind for his son’s dream.

“My father has helped me a lot. Because we know that nowadays you can’t trust many people from outside, and that’s why having my father taking care of my career was the best thing for me.”

“He already did it since I started, but since he also played, he couldn’t always be close to me. When I grew up and started playing seriously, he realized that I had to be closer, that I had to accompany me in everything. And that’s why he stopped playing,” he added.

“The best advice my father has given me is to keep your feet on the ground. And that is very good for me, not only for my career but for my whole life. It doesn’t matter what happens, you always have to be with your feet on the ground,” he concluded, revealing his father’s golden words.

Source: Mundo Deportivo