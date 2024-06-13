Rodrygo price NAMED, De Ligt FOR SALE, Bayern EYE Gomez- Liverpool transfer news today

The countdown to the summer transfer window is well and truly on, and we've got the latest Liverpool transfer news for you today (Thursday, 13 June).

With Arne Slot's arrival, the Reds are actively pursuing multiple targets to shake up the squad ahead of the new season.

Madrid name Rodrygo price

Liverpool have had an ambitious bid to sign Brazilian forward Rodrygo rejected by Real Madrid, according to a report coming from Spain.

Spanish publication Sport reports that Liverpool had offered £100 million (€120 million) for the 23-year-old, but that the bid was turned down by the Spanish giants, who are looking for an offer in the region of £127 million (€150 million).

Matthijs de Ligt

Following the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, both attackers who could fill Rodrygo's favoured position, the European champions are reportedly willing to part with the Brazilian if their valuation is met.

La Liga EA Sports 2023/2024: Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Bilbao Rodrygo Silva de Goes of Real Madrid celebrates his goal during the La Liga EA Sports 2023/24 football match between Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Bilbao at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Estadio Santiago Bernabeu Madrid Spain Copyright: xAlbertoxGardinx AGardin_20240331_football_liga_Madrid_Bilbao_0138

If now is the time for the Brazilian to finally move to the Premier League, Liverpool will be keen to secure his services to bolster their attacking options, particularly amid the uncertainty over the long-term futures of both Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

De Ligt for sale

Bayern Munich have listed Matthijs de Ligt for sale, putting potential Premier League suitors including Liverpool and Manchester United on red alert.

Liverpool were previously linked with a move for the Dutch international back in February when De Ligt was enduring a torrid time under former Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

He was overlooked for big fixtures, including a title showdown with Bayer Leverkusen, leading to speculation that he would seek to leave if Tuchel remained in charge.

His situation stabilised during the latter stages of the season, forming a partnership with Eric Dier, but a shock new report in Sport Bild claims Bayern are nonetheless ready to cash in on the 24-year-old defender.

Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt

It was previously suggested that Dayot Upamecano would be touted to interested parties during this transfer window since his contract expires in 2026 and he is coming off a difficult season.

But now De Ligt has emerged as the most viable selling option for Vincent Kompany’s side.

Kompany wants Gomez at Bayern

New Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has identified Liverpool Joe Gomez as a transfer target this summer as he plots a defensive overhaul, according to a new report in The Mirror.

The Bavarians were well adrift of Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the chase for the Bundesliga title, costing Thomas Tuchel his job, and ultimately finished third.

One issue was that FC Hollywood never seemed to get their backline right throughout the season, with Tuchel often switching between Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Kim Min-jae and winter signing Eric Dier at centre back.

Gomez’s versatility is sure to be attractive to Bayern, who also utilised Joshua Kimmich, Noussair Mazraoui, Alphonso Davies and Raphael Guerreiro in the full-back slots last term.

There is considerable transfer uncertainty around De Ligt, Kim and Kimmich ahead of the summer transfer window with reports that new Bayern sporting director Max Eberl is ready to consider bids for all three.

A player like Gomez could offer plenty of cover due to his adaptability. In Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge at Anfield, the 27-year-old appeared in 52 games overall, featuring at centre back, left back, right back and even in defensive midfield.

Juve make breakthrough for Koopmeiners alternative

Juventus are known to be rivalling Liverpool in the running for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The former AZ player has made it known to his club that he would like them to consider a good offer, should one materialise, with La Dea expecting to receive between €60 million and €70m for Koopmeiners.

However, no deal has yet been reached, despite Koopmeiners’ well-expressed wish to remain in Serie A as a preference.

Teun Koopmeiners, Liverpool Transfer target

Foto Spada/LaPresse 17 Febbraio 2024 - Bergamo , Italia - calcio - Atalanta vs Sassuolo - Campionato italiano di calcio Serie A TIM 2023/2024 - Stadio Gewiss. Nella foto: Teun Koopmeiners Atalanta BC esultanza dopo gol 1-0 February 17 , 2024 Bergamo , Italy - sport, calcio - Atalanta vs Sassuolo - Serie A Football Championship 2023/2024 - Gewiss Stadium . In the pic : Teun Koopmeiners Atalanta BC celebrates after scoring 2-0 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITAxFRAxCHN Copyright: xSpada/LaPressex

A failure to make the breakthrough had led Juve to exploring a series of Plan B options, with Aston Villa playmaker Douglas Luiz emerging as a genuine target.

And the latest reports from Italy indicate that Villa have now named their price for Luiz.

While Juve have got no chance of achieving the £60m or so that Villa director Monchi would be seeking for their Brazil international, Juve are hoping to repeat the player exchange trick they attempted with Atalanta.

To that extent it’s been revealed by Gianluca di Marzio that Villa are demanding €20m for Luiz along with Samuel Iling-Junior and Weston McKennie.

