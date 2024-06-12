Rodrygo BID, De Ligt FOR SALE, Slot SPOTTED - Liverpool FC news roundup

Arne Slot officially began his role as Liverpool head coach on June 1, yet fans have noticed his absence and wondered why he hasn’t made any public appearances.

The Dutchman, announced as Jurgen Klopp’s successor on May 20, has not given any official statements or appeared in any media since his appointment. This lack of communication from both Slot and Liverpool FC has caused confusion and concern among supporters, who expected an introductory press conference or interview by now.

However, Slot’s whereabouts have been revealed through social media updates from his daughter, Isa.

Arne Slot Tactics

Conor Bradley earns rave reviews after scoring a brace on international dutyby Daryl Finch

Wataru Endo

Reds midfielder gives timely reminder of his talents amid Joao Neves speculationby Daryl Finch

Reds braced for Bayern bid for Joe Gomez

New Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has identified Liverpool Joe Gomez as a transfer target this summer as he plots a defensive overhaul, according to a new report in The Mirror.

It was previously reported that Gomez was open to the idea of leaving Merseyside this summer and was in particular attracted to a return to his native London.

De Ligt put up for sale

Bayern Munich have listed Matthijs de Ligt for sale, putting potential Premier League suitors including Liverpool and Manchester United on red alert.

Liverpool were previously linked with a move for the Dutch international back in February when De Ligt was enduring a torrid time under former Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

Real Madrid name asking price for Rodrygo

Liverpool have had an ambitious bid to sign Brazilian forward Rodrygo rejected by Real Madrid, according to a report coming from Spain.

Spanish publication Sport reports that Liverpool had offered £100 million (€120 million) for the 23-year-old, but that the bid was turned down by the Spanish giants, who are looking for an offer in the region of £127 million (€150 million).

Liverpool to push for rule change which will HURT Man City

Liverpool have been tipped to lead a charge towards BANNING all Associated Party Transactions (APTs) in the Premier League amid Manchester City’s latest legal challenge.

The rules are designed to prevent clubs from signing inflated commercial deals with organisations linked to their owners, instead ensuring deals are independently assessed for fair market value.

City eye Reds favourite as Pep Guardiola successor

In a move likely to stir unease among Liverpool fans, Manchester City have reportedly identified their preferred candidate to succeed Pep Guardiola.

Lukas Hradecky Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen

The City hierarchy are reportedly unanimous in their belief that Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso is the ideal candidate to continue Guardiola’s legacy should the Spaniard leave at the end of next season, as expected.

Jagielka expresses SERIOUS doubt about Alexander-Arnold midfield move

Trent Alexander-Arnold's expected deployed in central midfield for England is a move not favoured by former Everton defender Phil Jagielka.

The 40-cap man doubts that the Reds’ homegrown favourite had the characteristics to play in the position and believes another man should play in the role instead.

Rooney questions Southgate's handling of Jarell Quansah

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has found himself at the centre of a debate following England's 1-0 defeat to Iceland last Friday.

7th June 2024 Wembley Stadium, London, England International Football Friendly, England versus Iceland Jarell Quansah of England PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12651906 ShaunxBrooks

England legend Wayne Rooney, speaking on The Overlap, expressed his disappointment with Southgate's decision to keep Quansah as part of his squad for the game at Wembley without giving him the chance to play.

Conor Bradley scores impressive brace for NI

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has received universal praise after scoring twice to lead Northern Ireland to a 2-0 victory over Andorra on Tuesday.

International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Estadio Nueva Condomina, Murcia, Spain 11/6/2024 Andorra vs Northern Ireland Northern Irelands Conor Bradley celebrates scoring a goal Conor Bradley celebrates scoring a goal 11/6/2024 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/Presseye/WilliamxCherryx pe_00957221

Bradley's standout performance came during a friendly match in Murcia, where he netted two goals in just eight minutes of the first half, cementing the win for Michael O’Neill’s team.

Endo gives timely reminder of his talents

Amid the background of speculation of his Liverpool future, Wataru Endo delivered a timely reminder to both fans and incoming head coach Arne Slot of his value with a near flawless showing on international duty.

The Japan midfielder played a pivotal role in his country's 5-0 victory over Syria on Tuesday in the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Forgotten £35m man set for CHAMPIONSHIP free transfer

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is poised for a return to England, just one year after leaving the club.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Besiktas during the Turkish Super League match between Besiktas and Ankaragucu at Besiktas Park on April 19, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey. Istanbul Turkey Copyright: xSeskimPhotox Besiktas-Ankaragucu-20424 1

After a mixed season in Turkey, Besiktas already appear ready to part ways with the former England man, according to a report in Turkish media.

A team recently relegated from the Premier League have expressed an interest.

Onana favoured over Bijlow last summer

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for a goalkeeper who, just last summer, was considered to be not quite at the level of Manchester United's Andre Onana.

Fabrizio Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, revealed that Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow was on Manchester United’s watchlist in the summer of 2023.

Loyalist flute band plays sectarian anthem at Anfield

Liverpool FC are now investigating the circumstances around how a loyalist flute band came to MARCH through the Anfield concourse last weekend.

Earlier this week, social media footage showed the Glendermott Valley Flute Band playing "Billy Boys" while on parade through the gates of Liverpool's famous football ground on Saturday.

Liverpool fans don't care about England - survey

The club-versus-country debate is never too far away when it comes to Liverpool FC and its fans.

Liverpool, England, 21st February 2023. Liverpool fans hold up scarves during the UEFA Champions League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates / Sportimage EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. SPI-2252-0015

In a revealing survey by Betfair and YouGov ahead of the European Championships in Germany this summer, a staggering 68% of Reds fans said that they prioritised their club's success over that of the national team.

