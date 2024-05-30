Rodriguez signs one-year extension with Burnley

Jay Rodriguez scored two goals in the Premier League last season [Getty Images]

Forward Jay Rodriguez has signed a one-year contract extension with boyhood club Burnley.

Rodriguez, 34, made 21 appearances for the Clarets as they were relegated from the Premier League last season.

His existing contract would have run out at the end of June but he has renewed for the 2024-25 campaign at Turf Moor.

"It's a great feeling and a real privilege to represent Burnley, my hometown

club," Rodriguez said.

"It was a no-brainer for myself, my family and my friends and there was nothing else in my mind apart from signing and playing for this club for as long as I can."

Rodriguez, who played once for England, made his debut for Burnley in 2007 after graduating from the academy and returned to the club in 2019 after spells at Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

He made his 250th league appearance for the Clarets on the final day of last season.

Burnley will hope to secure an immediate return to the Premier League but are looking for a new manager after Vincent Kompany left to take charge of Bayern Munich.

"It's about sticking together and working hard for each other," Rodriguez said.

"We've got a big task on our hands but it's something to look forward to and we're keen to go and grab it."