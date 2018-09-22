Rodriguez reportedly out, Eovaldi in Red Sox playoff rotation

Eduardo Rodriguez shaky outing against the Yankees in the Red Sox' American League East-clinching victory over the Yankees - and Nathan Eovaldi's success against New York - has led to Alex Cora going with Eovaldi over E-Rod as a playoff starter, according to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

Eovaldi (2-3, with a 3.64 ERA since joining the Red Sox) allowed two hits in six innings at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, his second strong start against Boston's rivals. Rodriguez (12-4, 3.79 ERA) couldn't get through four innings Thursday against the Yankees. He walked seven, gave up five runs and has a 5.79 ERA and 1.554 WHIP in four starts since coming off the DL Sept. 1.

Rosenthal mentioned that E-Rod's pace and body language were concerns. He said Eovaldi will open the best-of-five A.L. Division Series in the bullpen, then be available to start Game 4, if necessary, in Oakland or New York.

The Yankees and A's will play in the wild-card game Oct. 2, with the winner playing the Red Sox in the best-of-five Division Series.

In talking to reporters Friday night in Cleveland, it sounded as if Cora had his rotation and bullpen figured out. Chris Sale, David Price and Rick Porcello are likely the top three starters.

"We saw what happened this week. We have a pretty good idea who matches well with the Yankees," Cora said, adding that the Red Sox staff and scouts have to also concentrate on preparing for the A's, a team Boston hasn't played since May 16 after going 2-4 in the season series.

"It's wide open for you guys," Cora said of his bullpen choices. "I have a pretty good idea of where we're going."

