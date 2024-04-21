Rodriguez leads Mariners against the Rockies after 4-hit game

Seattle Mariners (10-10, second in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-16, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (2-2, 5.75 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Rockies: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 5.57 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -193, Rockies +161; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Colorado Rockies after Julio Rodriguez had four hits against the Rockies on Saturday.

Colorado is 4-16 overall and 2-5 at home. The Rockies have gone 0-5 in games decided by one run.

Seattle has gone 3-4 on the road and 10-10 overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.64 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Toglia leads the Rockies with four home runs while slugging .415. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-42 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France leads the Mariners with a .288 batting average, and has three doubles, six walks and four RBI. Rodriguez is 13-for-42 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .243 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .235 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (illness), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bolton: 15-Day IL (general medical issue), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.