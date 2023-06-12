Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship’s bid to get back into the NFL is taking him to Tampa this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Blankenship is trying out for the Buccaneers at their mandatory minicamp. Chase McLaughlin is currently the only kicker on the Bucs’ roster.

Blankenship made the Colts as an undrafted rookie in 2020 and went 32-of-37 on field goals and 43-of-45 on extra points that year. He only kicked in five games in 2021 before a season-ending hip injury and he was cut after one game last year. Blankenship missed a field goal in overtime and had two kickoffs go out of bounds in a season-opening tie with the Texans.

The Cardinals brought Blankenship in for a couple of games later in the season and he made both field goals he tried while missing one of his three extra point tries.

Rodrigo Blankenship trying out for Buccaneers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk