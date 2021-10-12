Rodrigo Blankenship has hip injury, misses PAT as Colts take 16-3 lead

The Colts needed only 1:01 of the third quarter to pad their lead. They now lead 16-3.

Michael Pittman caught a 42-yard pass from Carson Wentz to complete a two-play, 73-yard drive to open the second half. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed the extra point, the 13th missed extra point by NFL kickers in Week 6.

The Colts report Blankenship has a hip injury.

It explains why punter Rigoberto Sanchez was sent out to try a 42-yard field goal on the final play of the first half. He missed, but Marlon Humphrey was offsides. Blankenship then made a 37-yarder.

Wentz is 16-of-23 for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

