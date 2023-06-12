Rodrigo Blankenship having tryout with NFC South team

Former Georgia Bulldogs standout kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is trying out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during minicamp. Blankenship reportedly has multiple teams interested in him.

Rodrigo Blankenship made four out of five field goals during the 2022 NFL season. He played for both the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts last season. The Colts cut Blankenship after he missed a potential game-winning field goal in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

Former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is hoping to sign with a new NFL team. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Blankenship is feeling healthy and is hoping to find a new NFL home. The former Georgia star has connected on 83.9% of his career NFL field goal attempts. He has a career long field goal of 53 yards and has made 54 out of 58 career extra points.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news of Blankenship’s tryout with Tampa Bay via social media:

FA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is in Tampa Bay this week on a minicamp tryout with the #Bucs, source said. After having surgery in January to repair a torn muscle in his leg, he’s finally healthy for the first time in over a year. TB is one of several teams interested. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 12, 2023

