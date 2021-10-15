Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship tried to kick through a hip injury suffered in pregame but missed a pair of field goals and an extra point in Monday’s loss to the Ravens.

Blankenship won’t be on the field for Sunday’s contest against Houston.

The kicker is one of five players the Colts ruled out of Sunday’s contest. Blankenship did not practice all week.

Indianapolis signed kicker Michael Badgley to its practice squad earlier this week, and he’ll be able to kick with a standard elevation to the gameday roster.

Starting right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb) will also miss his fifth consecutive game after he did not practice all week.

Safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion), defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin), and running back Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness) have also been ruled out.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (concussion) is questionable, though he was able to participate in a full practice on Friday.

Linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle/shoulder), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle), defensive Kwity Paye (hamstring), and defensive end Isaac Rochell (illness) are all expected to play.

Rodrigo Blankenship, Braden Smith out for Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk