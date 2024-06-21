Rodri banned for Spain against Albania after breaking new UEFA rule introduced for 2024 European Championships

Manchester City midfield star Rodri has been banned for Spain’s final Euro 2024 group stage clash after breaking a new rule introduced by UEFA at the tournament.

The defensive midfield star is entering into yet another relentless summer of football action, off the back of a staggering output for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side that directly resulted in more Premier League success.

Rodri’s contributions across the course of last season saw Manchester City become English top-flight champions for a fourth successive season, a new record in football across the English game with the previous summit being set at three in a row.

However, Rodri’s physical levels will be tested to the maximum this summer as he heads out to Germany to star in Spain’s attempts to be crowned European champions once again, with a star-studded squad that also boasts some of the finest young talent in the game.

But with one game remaining and Spain all but qualified for the knock-out stages of the competition, Rodri has found himself subjected to a rare rest in his nation’s final group contest.

Rodri will now be banned for Spain’s final group stage game of their ongoing European Championships campaign against Albania, after the defensive midfielder picked up a second yellow card of the competition during their match against Italy on Thursday night.

The booking against the Italians followed the 27-year-old’s booking during Spain’s 3-0 victory against Croatia on the opening matchday of the tournament, having appeared to foul Bruno Petkovic as the Croatian went through on goal.

According to UEFA’s sanctions for the tournament, a player who receives two yellow cards will miss their side’s next match, with Rodri’s caution coming before half-time after he remonstrated with referee Slavko Vincic.

UEFA stated ahead of the tournament that only nation’s captains would be allowed to engage in a dialogue with the referee to discuss a decision, and as such any player found to have approached the referee showing a sign of dissent would be shown a yellow card.

Manchester City are likely to enter the transfer market this summer in relation to Rodri, as Etihad Stadium officials seek a direct and capable back-up option to the Spaniard, with his workload firmly in mind.

Rodri has made it plain on several occasions that he feels he is in need of a rest at various times of the season, once sending a public plea to Pep Guardiola and Manchester City coaching staff over that very matter.