Was Rodney Terry the right hire for Texas basketball?

Blowing a 12-point lead at home to UCF is inexcusable, but that’s exactly what happened on Wednesday night.

Texas is now 1-3 in conference play, and their one win was on a last-second buzzer-beater by Max Abmas. The Longhorns have lost three of their last four games and sit near the bottom of the Big 12 conference. With the amount of talent Texas has, they should not be playing this poorly.

Rodney Terry was made the interim head coach following Chris Beard’s termination last season and led the Longhorns to an Elite Eight appearance, losing to Miami.

At the time, Terry appeared to be the right person for the job. He led Texas to its furthest NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008 and put the Longhorns on the map as a title contender for the next season. That has not been the case.

Terry has been out-coached in every loss this season and cannot hold a lead. He is an extremely good person, recruiter, and leader; He is not a good head coach.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire