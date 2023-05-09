Rodney McLeod's Top 5 Safeties in the NFL right now
NFL Network's Rodney McLeod names the best safeties in the NFL right now.
NFL Network's Rodney McLeod names the best safeties in the NFL right now.
Matt Harmon & JJ Zachariason perform a dynasty mock-draft ahead of the 2023 season, selecting which rookie prospects they think have the most long-term value to fantasy managers.
Only Jameson Williams remains on the Lions' roster from four players found to have violated league gambling rules.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon analyzes the changes undergone by eight key offensive units during this offseason.
The matter is still pending due to “the repeated procedural delays sought by the trainer's counsel.”
Antetokounmpo had another message for critics after being left off the NBA's All-Defensive teams.
The World No. 1 is back in the mix to defend his title in Rome. Will Djokovic conquer a loaded field that includes a red-hot Carlos Alcaraz?
The NFL will roll out the 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
All the ways to stream MLB games this week without shelling out for the sports package.
Max Scherzer was looking to rebound after giving up six runs in his previous start.
A collegiate golfer played the round of his life in U.S. Open qualifying ... then realized he'd broken the rules while doing so.
Here's how to watch Saturday's Rozenstruik vs. Almeida UFC fight.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his in-season Shuffle Up series by gauging how the catcher position stacks up.
The eight teams left in the NBA playoffs have played four second-round games. It is time to assess the level of fear each should be feeling both in their current series and going forward — ranked from least to most afraid.
Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates throughout Game 4.
Lagging sales — not over-served patrons — is the stated reason for the reversal.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick things off by reacting to the news that New York Giants NT Dexter Lawrence has reached an agreement on a contract extension. The Giants are building through the trenches, and Lawrence looks to be a big part of the future in New York. In other news, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was upset to hear that the Washington Commanders had reached out to former Colts QB Andrew Luck last season. Jori thinks Irsay's reaction was a little overblown given the Commanders never appeared to seriously pursue Luck. Next, the duo take a look at the record number of fifth-year options declined from the 2020 draft class, as they attempt to find which players from that group could still bounce back and land a big payday next season. Jori likes Commanders EDGE Chase Young, while Charles likes Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love, linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Patrick Queen and New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton. Jori finishes the show by sitting down with San Francisco 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa, who discusses the 49ers defense under new DC Steve Wilks and his preparations for a run at another Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.
"Coach Prime" has made Colorado relevant again.
Hosts on the Bill Cunningham Show were laughing hysterically as Bob Huggins called Xavier fans an anti-gay slur on Monday afternoon.
How to watch tonight's momentous NHL draft lottery, with or without cable.
Marcus Thompson from The Athletic joins Vince Goodwill to talk their way through the 2023 NBA Playoffs, with some extra time spent on the present and future of the Golden State Warriors.