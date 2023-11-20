Rodney McLeod suffered a season-ending biceps injury Sunday

Browns safety Rodney McLeod's season is over.

McLeod suffered a biceps injury during Sunday's win over the Steelers and head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that McLeod needs to have surgery to repair it. The veteran will miss the rest of the season as a result.

McLeod signed with the Browns in May and started five of the team's 10 games this season. He had 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass defensed in those appearances.

Ronnie Hickman and D'Anthony Bell joined starter Grant Delpit as the other safeties on Sunday. Juan Thornhill has started all eight games he's played this season, but he was inactive with a calf injury.