Rodney McLeod re-signs with Eagles
The Eagles said goodbye to one safety on Tuesday while also coming to an agreement to keep another one in Philly.
The team announced that they have re-signed Rodney McLeod on a two-year contract. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the pact has a total value of $12 million.
McLeod signed a five-year contract with the Eagles in 2016 and reworked the deal last year to make 2020 a voidable season, so he was set to become a free agent on Wednesday. He started every game last season and finished the year with 76 tackles, a sack, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
The Eagles also announced Tuesday that they are not going to pick up Malcolm Jenkins‘ option for next season. They re-signed Jalen Mills and also have Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, Rudy Ford and Marcus Epps set to return in the secondary.
