Rodney McLeod says Cleveland Browns are picking up Jim Schwartz's defensive scheme

BEREA — No one, literally no one, not named Jim Schwartz is better positioned on the Browns to speak on the installation of Schwartz's defense than Rodney McLeod.

Why? Because no one on the Browns is more experienced in the new defensive coordinator's scheme than the 12-year safety who spent six years with the Philadelphia Eagles, five of those with Schwartz as his coordinator.

So, with 10 training camp practices concluded after Sunday, exactly where is the Browns defense in terms of picking up Schwartz's scheme?

"We're right where we need to be," McLeod said before Sunday's practice. "I think we're all feeling good. It's not perfect, but that's what camp is for. And as long as you see improvement each and every day and, like I said, we've been able to make a lot more plays over the course of this week, which has been good to see."

The only evidence of progress visible to the general public the Browns have put forth so far is last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets. Of course, using that game, which featured exclusively backups or likely practice-squad candidates, as a gauge is pretty much a folly for anyone.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) plays against Rodney McLeod (26) during a drill June 6 in Berea.

The players, specifically McLeod, aren't the general public. Their ability to see progress can be discerned through the hours of meetings and film study.

"More plays are starting to be made, and that has a lot to do with guys now having a more familiarity with the scheme," McLeod said. "They're not necessarily thinking about, 'OK, where do I necessarily have to line up?' They're thinking about, 'OK, what's the offense doing? How do I put myself in position to make plays?' And so it's good to see right now at this point in camp."

Defensive players like McLeod may play some snaps Friday when the Browns play their lone home preseason game against the Washington Commanders. Even if the defensive regulars do start the game, they're not going to likely play more than a quarter, if that much.

The more apt gauge will come next week, when the Browns travel to Schwartz's and McLeod's old stomping ground of Philadelphia for two joint practices against the Eagles. While their new-look defensive line won't be able to tackle Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts to the ground, they'll be able to see if they can get pressure against a top-level quarterback while facing an elite offensive line.

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on the sidelines Thursday before the start of the Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Even there, the Browns are going to be the definition of vanilla. The first time they'll break out the sprinkles or chocolate toppings for the sundae will be that first Sunday of the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"There's a lot that you're not going to see, but we still have to get our work done," McLeod said. "You still have to work on executing, work on communication, work on technique. And so Jim has a great plan and how he's going to do that. He's done it long enough, right? I think this first game you just wanted to see guys go out, line up, play fast, know their assignments well and just let it all hang out."

And if a younger player — or even a veteran player still learning the scheme — makes a mistake, McLeod is there to provide what he can to help.

"Being in the scheme for so long, being around the league for a substantial amount of time, all of it's beneficial, all of it's helpful," McLeod said. "So whether it's in the film room or a quick correction on the field, always just looking to be additional set of highs out there for the guys. And, like I said, man, we're all here to, because we need everybody and so the quicker we can get everybody up to the speed, whether it's the playbook or just knowledge of the game, it only makes us that much better."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Rodney McLeod sees progress in Browns picking up Jim Schwartz defense