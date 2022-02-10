Rodney McLeod reveals which defense has edge in Super Bowl LVI 'GMFB'

Breaking News:

Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod discusses playing under first year head coach Nick Sirianni and looks ahead to Super Bowl LVI and the Eagles 2022 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

