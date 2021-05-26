Rodney McLeod: “All intentions” to be ready Week 1 after torn ACL

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod missed the final weeks of the season after tearing his ACL in mid-December, but he doesn’t plan on missing any games to start the 2021 season.

McLeod spoke to reporters from the Eagles’ facility on Wednesday about his recovery from the injury and said that he is working to get himself well enough to play against the Falcons in the season opener.

“That is my goal,” McLeod said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “I want to be available for my team. Not only for a game, but for all 17. That’s my motivation. I have all intentions to be there Week 1.”

McLeod had 66 tackles, an interception, two fumble recoveries, and one fumble return touchdown in 13 games last season. The Eagles signed safeties Anthony Harris and Andrew Adams this offseason to go with what they hope will be a healthy McLeod in the secondary.

