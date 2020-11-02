Rodney McLeod has 53-yard fumble return for touchdown

Rodney McLeod was credited with a 53-yard fumble return for a touchdown, giving the Eagles a 21-9 lead over the Cowboys with 5:18 remaining.

But the play was not without controversy.

It appeared Vinny Curry recovered a Ben DiNucci fumble and was down by contact, touched by Connor Williams, before Williams ripped the ball out. The ball was kicked, allowing McLeod to scoop and score.

T.J. Edwards forced the fumble on a blitz up the middle.

Though all scoring plays are looked at by the replay official, the play was not officially reviewed.

DiNucci, the third-string quarterback, has lost two fumbles. His first ended a scoring drive at the Philadelphia 7-yard line.

The Cowboys took an intentional safety on their next possession, increasing the Eagles’ lead go 23-9 with 3:55 remaining.

