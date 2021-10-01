The Eagles will have safety Rodney McLeod in the lineup as they try to send the Chiefs to a third straight loss this Sunday.

McLeod has not played in the team’s first three games as he continued working his way back from last December’s torn ACL. He has been practicing fully and head coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday that he will be active for Sunday’s game.

Sirianni did not specify the size of the role that McLeod will play, but there’s a need for help at safety after K'Von Wallace went on injured reserve earlier this week with a shoulder injury. Marcus Epps stepped in next to Anthony Harris when Wallace was hurt on Monday night.

McLeod has started all 62 games he’s played since joining the Eagles in 2016.

Rodney McLeod will make his 2021 debut this weekend originally appeared on Pro Football Talk