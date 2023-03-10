Rodney McGruder with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

Detroit Pistons game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Charlotte Hornets
Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points, Paul George had 23 and the Clippers broke away in the second half to beat the Toronto Raptors 108-100.
Here’s how Lewis played a big role in Chiefs’ now-famous “Corn Dog” touchdown from Super Bowl LVII.
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant could be out for four to six weeks after suffering an ankle sprain before Wednesdays game, according to a report.
The Warriors weren't the only ones confused by Jordan Poole's technical foul in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Jimmy Butler surprised former Chicago Bulls teammate Pau Gasol at his Los Angeles Lakers jersey retirement ceremony on Tuesday.
Steve Kerr discussed how Jordan Poole's changing role with Golden State has been tough on the young guard.
The NFL announced on Thursday that 37 compensatory draft picks have been doled out for this year’s draft and the 49ers picked up seven selections in the process. Four of the 49ers’ new picks come as a result of the NFL’s formula awarding picks to teams that have a net loss in free agents. The [more]
Amari Bailey scores a career-high 26 points as UCLA overcomes a sluggish start in a comeback win over Colorado in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.
Patrick Ewing walked off the court alone Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, the site of his greatest moments as both an NBA player and Georgetown's coach, after another blow out loss that might have been his final game leading the Hoyas. Last-place Georgetown (7-25) was eliminated by sixth-seeded Villanova 80-48 in the first round of the Big East Tournament. School officials have given no indication of whether Ewing will be back for a seventh season, but he fell to 75-109 as coach of the program he lead to three Final Fours and a national title as player.
Freshman guard Roddy Gayle's late scoring surge leads No. 13 seed Ohio State past No. 5 seed Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament.
After a few days of relative inactivity on social media since UFC 285, Jon Jones took jabs at Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier.
A month ago, Adam Thielen acknowledged that the Vikings might be moving on from him entering 2023 given his large cap hit. As the new league year approaches, that’s looking a little more likely. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on Thursday that there’s a “real possibility” the Vikings will “part ways” with Thielen in the coming [more]
Lost in the ongoing flirtation between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the inescapable reality that Rodgers and the Packers are done. Two years ago, the 49ers called the Packers the day before the draft and inquired about trading for Rodgers. The Packers laughed and hung up the phone. Now, the Packers have freely [more]
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have buzzed for years, but a deal seems closer than ever.
The Knicks announced Wednesday that they have signed center Moses Brown to a one-year, two-way contract.
Patrick Williams scored 18 points on 8-for-9 shooting in Wednesday's victory over the Nuggets, consistently making aggressive reads that pleased his teammates and coaches.
Ohio State football's Ryan Day is behind two Big Ten coaches in Bruce Feldman's 2023 college football coach rankings.
The NFL awarded 37 compensatory picks Thursday and the Giants received two of them for next month's draft.
American Chad Ramey, ranked 225th in the world, grabbed a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Players Championship while world number three Rory McIlroy toiled in the rough at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday.- McIlroy struggles - McIlroy the world number three, struggled after making a double bogey on the first hole and he made three more bogeys to card a four-over-par 76.