Rodney McGraw enters transfer portal

Monday was the first day the NCAA transfer portal officially opened up for the college football masses, and a handful of Penn State players began the process of evaluating their options for their college football future. Among the names entered into the transfer portal on Monday was defensive lineman Rodney McGraw, according to Lions247.

McGraw will have three years of eligibility to use wherever he ends up next. McGraw was a three-star addition in Penn State’s Class of 2021. With a pretty well-stocked defensive line, playing time was and would appear to be difficult to come by for McGraw.

McGraw made his intention to enter the transfer portal public on Sunday with a message posted to his Twitter account.

“Thank you Penn State for an incredible experience, McGraw said in a social media posting over the weekend, when he announced his intent to enter the transfer portal. “I’m extremely appreciative of my time in Happy Valley. I believe it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal at this time.”

Thank you Penn State for an incredible experience. I learned a lot playing for Coach Scott and Franklin. I’m extremely appreciative of my time in Happy Valley. I believe it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal at this time. With 3 years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/oHCo4sCCsD — Rodney McGraw ⚪️💙🤍 (@Rodney_Mcgraw99) December 4, 2022

McGraw, from Indiana, originally committed to Penn State over offers from Indiana, Cincinnati, Ball State, and Central Michigan.

