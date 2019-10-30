Rodney Hudson won’t go on IR but will miss some time

The Raiders will sign center Erik Magnuson off the Bills’ practice squad. That was a sign they expect Rodney Hudson to miss some time.

But Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that the Raiders will not place their starting center on injured reserve. That means they expect him to return this season.

Hudson was carted off with an ankle injury. X-rays were negative, according to Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, but Hudson was scheduled for more medical tests.

Hudson did not practice last Wednesday and was limited Thursday before his full participation Friday. But he played only 10 snaps against the Texans.

Andre James replaced Hudson.