Rodney Harrison: 'Unfair' to give Tom Brady and Bill Belichick all the credit

As the Patriots prepare for their ninth Super Bowl, Rodney Harrison believes there remains a lack of respect for the team outside of New England.

Thursday on Arbella Early Edition, Harrison discussed how he views the national perception of the Patriots. The former Pats safety also says while Tom Brady and Bill Belichick get credit as the leaders of the dynasty, the supporting cast is somewhat forgotten.

"No, they still hate us," Harrison said of people outside New England. "I think there is a level of respect, talking to a lot of the players and interviewing them, they have such a great respect for what coach Belichick and Mr. Kraft and what the Patriots have been able to accomplish.

But to me, it's still unfair because everyone gives Tom [Brady] and Bill [Belichick] all the credit," he added. "Those guys are great, the very best at their craft, but at the same time there's a group of players, a lot of them, that have come through. That have played on a high level and been part of great teams and been big factors in the level of success that they've had. And I just get upset when those guys don't get credit. But thank God we finally have Richard Seymour and Ty Law up there for the Hall of Fame. But I don't think either one of those guys are gonna get voted in, because of the hate that happens when it comes to the Patriots."

Harrison has a point. When the Pats' incredible 19-year run is brought up, Brady and Belichick's continued success is what immediately comes to one's mind. But it's hard to believe Brady and Belichick would have been able to accomplish everything they've done in the last two decades if not for guys like Harrison, Law, and Seymour among countless others.

