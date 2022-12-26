Not many people know what Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will do in 2023. Former teammate Rodney Harrison, who interviewed Brady before Sunday night’s game in Arizona for NBC’s Football Night in America, has an opinion on the matter.

Rodney said he thinks Brady will play for a team other than the Buccaneers in 2023.

That would be something, if it happens. And it would depend first on Brady wanting to play at all.

He’ll be a free agent in March, able to sign with any team he chooses. And, in recent episodes of his podcast, he has begin to talk like someone who is happy to just play — without the overriding, unrelenting obsession to win at all costs.

Indeed, he said not long ago he’d rather play and lose than not play at all. So maybe he’ll play, win or lose, with a new team next year.

Rodney Harrison thinks Tom Brady will play for a new team in 2023 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk