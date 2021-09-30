Rodney Harrison shares thoughts on Tom Brady-Bill Belichick relationship

Rodney Harrison shares take on Brady-Belichick relationship originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rodney Harrison isn't paying attention to the stories of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's "deteriorated" relationship ahead of Sunday's New England Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup.

A forthcoming book written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham includes a number of juicy anecdotes about the Patriots dynasty, including how Brady and Belichick's relationship went downhill toward the end of their time together in Foxboro. For instance, Wickersham claims Brady wanted to say goodbye to Belichick in person after leaving for the Bucs, but Belichick insisted on speaking on the phone instead.

The Brady-Belichick "rift" has been a popular subject heading into the highly-anticipated showdown, but Harrison is choosing to focus on the positives instead.

"These guys, they prepared, they worked hard and they lasted 20 years," the former Patriots safety said on NBC Sports Boston's Early Edition. "Everybody wants to criticize and find something negative about being together for 20 years. How about finding something positive? It just doesn't happen. Most of the time, you can't have those type of long-term relationships but yet we tend to find something negative with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

"Every relationship is not going to be perfect. There's going to be times where one party may seem like they're disturbed by the other. But at the end of the day, they won a lot of games, a lot of Super Bowls, and it made a difference in a lot of people's lives. So, I have nothing but positive things to say about their relationship."

Brady himself said Thursday he and Belichick "had a great relationship," and his exit from the Patriots was "handled perfectly."

Harrison is thrilled to see his former Patriots teammate enjoying this new chapter of his illustrious NFL career.

"I never thought he'd play anywhere other than New England, quite honestly," Harrison said. "But I'm extremely happy for Tom Brady. He just seems like he's in a good spot in his life and he's really excited about the place that he's at. I'm just happy for Tom that he's having success and he's doing what he wants to do it where he wants to do it at.

The fun begins at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium.