Rodney Harrison: Patriots 'got a steal' in rookie QB Mac Jones

Rodney Harrison was among those who made a passionate case for the New England Patriots to start Mac Jones over Cam Newton. He got his wish, and the former Patriots safety is loving what he's seeing from the rookie quarterback so far.

Harrison raved about Jones in a recent conversation with WEEI's "Merloni & Fauria" and made it clear he has lofty expectations for the Alabama product.

"I love the kid," Harrison said. "When I sit back and watch him play, he doesn't look like a rookie. I'm like, OK, this kid can pass the ball 40 times a game if he has to and you don't have to worry about him. He's smart, he's accurate, he doesn't get flustered.

"The kid has great pocket presence, and he moves around pretty good. Everybody wants to act like he's a stiff in the pocket, he's not, he can move around. I think they found them a steal, I really believe that. This kid's going to be really good."

Jones didn't get the win in Week 1 vs. the Miami Dolphins, but he was impressive in his NFL debut. The 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft completed 29 of his 39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown. He also showed veteran-like poise in the pocket with Miami bringing constant pressure throughout the matchup.

Next up is a meeting with the New York Jets on Sunday. While he has high praise for Jones, Harrison believes the Patriots defense will need to greatly improve from last week's performance if they hope to earn their first victory of the campaign.