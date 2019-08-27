Rodney Harrison: Mitchell Trubisky can take the Bears to the Super Bowl

After a 12-4 season and an NFC North title, hopes for the Chicago Bears' 2019 season are at an all-time high. Fans are dreaming of a Super Bowl and a lot feel it all pivots on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the offense.

That includes two-time Super Bowl champion safety Rodney Harrison.

"When I'm looking at the Chicago Bears, I'm looking at their offense," Harrison told Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy on Football Night in America. We know they have a great defense, a top 5 defense. But the big question, they have a lot of skill guys, can Mitchell Trubisky take them to the next level?"

Harrison, a Chicago-native, thinks he can.

"I look at them last year, they allowed him to throw the football down the field and be more aggressive," Harrison continued. "I think he can take this team to the Super Bowl, I think that's how good he can be."

The other wrinkle for the Bears heading into the 2019 season, their defensive coordinator Vic Fangio took a head coaching job in Denver and Chuck Pagano has stepped in to fill his shoes.

That doesn't worry Harrison.

"You can't mess this up," Harrison said.

