Rodney Harrison honored at halftime for induction into Patriots Hall of Fame

At halftime of their game against the New York Giants, the New England Patriots took some time to honor one of their all-time greats, Rodney Harrison.

Harrison, the most recent inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame, addressed the fans on the field just before the second half of the contest began.

Here's a photo of the scene via our own Kwani Lunis:

In his speech, Harrison thanked the fans for supporting him during his time with the Patriots.

During his six-year career with the Patriots, Harrison played in 63 regular season games logging 441 tackles, 9.0 sacks, and 8 interceptions. He helped the Patriots to win two Super Bowls during his tenure in Foxboro.

