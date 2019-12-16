Rodney Harrison gives brutally honest take on Patriots' struggling offense

Rodney Harrison is not afraid to speak his mind, even when it comes to one of his former teams, the New England Patriots.

The Patriots offense has really struggled of late. The defending Super Bowl champs have averaged just 20.3 points scored over their last six games, and Sunday's 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals was the first time they had scored 30-plus points since Week 7. And, of course, among the main reasons why the Patriots hit 30 points was because cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned one of his two third-quarter interceptions for a touchdown.

Harrison was on NBC's "Football Night in America" Sunday night, where he had to fill in the blank for the following sentence: "The Patriots offense looks ... ."

The former Patriots safety's response? "Miserable."

Check out the segment in the video below (fast forward to the 13:41 mark):

Harrison isn't the only former Patriot who isn't optimistic about the team's lackluster offense. Ex-Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel and former linebacker Ted Johnson also don't have much confidence in this group, as they explained Sunday on NBC Sports Boston's "Postgame Live."

One positive for the Patriots from Sunday's win against the Bengals was the run game. New England picked up 175 yards (5.5 yards per carry) on the ground, along with a rushing touchdown by Rex Burkhead. In fact, Burkhead could carve out a larger role in the offense going forward after totaling 53 yards on just six carries in Week 15.

The Patriots have one more test against a top-tier defense before the regular season ends, and it's coming Saturday when they host the rival Buffalo Bills with a chance to win the AFC East title. A strong performance against a quality Bills defense would help instill some confidence in a Patriots offense that has a ton of room for improvement.

