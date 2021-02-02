Rodney Harrison: Cam Newton 'can't play football in the NFL anymore'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Patriots Talk Podcast: Harrison says Cam 'can't play in the NFL anymore' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Through all of Cam Newton's struggles in 2020, Bill Belichick stayed loyal to his starting quarterback.
That loyalty resulted in a 7-9 season and the New England Patriots' first time missing the playoffs since 2008. Newton finished the campaign with 2,657 passing yards to go with eight touchdowns (12 rushing) and 10 interceptions. The Pats' passing game was virtually non-existent in Year 1 of the post-Tom Brady era.
As Bill Belichick and the Patriots shift their focus to the offseason, priority No. 1 is finding a serviceable quarterback for 2021. That means swinging a trade, perusing the free-agent market, finding the next guy via the draft, or... bringing Cam back for another run?
Curran: Brady's last Patriotic duty? Defend the wall vs. KC
Rodney Harrison isn't a fan of that last idea. The former Patriots safety joined Tom E. Curran on a brand new Patriots Talk Podcast and discussed why giving Newton another shot would be a major mistake.
Patriots Talk Podcast: Rodney Harrison on why Belichick should have expected Tom Brady’s Tampa success | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube
"That would be the worst decision [Belichick] has ever made," Harrison told Curran. "Because now you're not being fair to your team. When I saw what I saw with Cam, every time I saw Cam pretty much I was hurt. Because I was a guy that believed in Cam, and when you see him drop back and he continues to throw the ball into the ground, throw it five feet or five yards above somebody else, you're like 'What are you doing, Cam?' ...
"You have to find a quarterback. It would be a terrible mistake for Bill Belichick to bring Cam back because Cam can't play football anymore. He just can't play quarterback in the National Football League."
With former Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford headed to L.A., that means one less option for the Patriots. Perhaps old friend Jimmy Garoppolo could make a return to Foxboro?
Also discussed in the new episode - Harrison on why he is taking Brady in the Super Bowl, why Belichick should have expected Tom Brady’s Tampa success, is Jimmy G the best option for the Patriots next season? And Phil Perry on how much Pats should give up for Garoppolo.
Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube below: