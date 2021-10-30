Rodney Harrison calls these J.C. Jackson comments about Chargers 'not smart'

Harrison calls these J.C. Jackson comments about Chargers 'not smart' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

J.C. Jackson doesn't view the Los Angeles Chargers offense as a huge challenge for the New England Patriots entering Sunday's Week 8 game at SoFi Stadium.

"I mean, it's not really a big challenge," Jackson told reporters at a press conference Thursday. "We just got to do what we do best. Play our football and trust each other."

J.C. Jackson didn't hold back words when he was asked about the Chargers passing attack 👀🏈



(Presented by @rodenhiser) pic.twitter.com/ZiPj6Uf7z0 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 28, 2021

These comments didn't sit well with former Patriots safety and current NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison.

“J.C. should know better. You always respect your opponent," Harrison said Friday on WEEI show "Merloni and Fauria".

"I don’t care how good or how bad your opponent is. You always show a level of respect to your opponent. J.C. probably got caught up in the emotions of the game, but at the end of the day, he’s going to have to back it up in front of a national audience. We’ll see what happens.”

It's never a good idea to give your opponent bulletin board material, especially when that team has an offense as explosive as the Chargers do. In Jackson's defense, he definitely didn't say anything crazy, but it also doesn't take much to fire up professional athletes.

Jackson will need to back up his words for the Patriots defense to achieve their objectives Sunday. He likely will play most of his snaps against Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and/or Mike Williams -- two veterans with excellent size, hands and route running ability.

The Patriots defense dominated Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and his offense in a 45-0 victory at SoFi Stadium last season. Sunday's meeting promises to be a much tougher test for Jackson and Co., and oddsmakers certainly agree.