Rodney Groce explains Nebraska commitment

Nebraska hosted numerous top targets for official visits last weekend and it already paying off.

Pleasant Grove (Ala.) linebacker Rodney Groce was in Lincoln for the first time and that is all it took for him to feel like he wanted to be part of the Huskers future.

Scott Frost and his staff made the 6-foot-2, 227 pounder a target in the spring and have been in pursuit since.

Groce said he chose the Huskers over Alabama, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State. He went from not knowing much about Nebraska to being committed to the Big Ten school over the last six months.

The Beginning

"Nebraska came by the school and really started recruiting me in the spring around May," said Groce. "There were sending some mail and showing some interest before then, but then Coach Frost and the coaches came by the school twice during spring practice. After those visits is when they offered me.

"I knew about Nebraska's history and tradition growing up, but I didn't watch them play a lot and I did not know too much about them until after they offered me. I knew about some of their players that got drafted, but that is really about it.

"A couple months before my official visit is when I really started to look into Nebraska. I started to look into them more, I talked to my coach about them, I really did some research and I learned a lot about what they are about.

"It was over the summer that Nebraska really made a move for me. Some schools dropped off me, but Nebraska never slowed down, they never dropped off and they stayed with me. I talked with them every Sunday since the summer."

The Turn

"I never really had favorites or a top school. I tried to keep things open. I have been evaluating every school the same, but Nebraska staying consistent, then what I saw on my official visit is what pushed them to the top.

"It really wasn't until the second day of my official visit that I really had them on top. After the first day, I talked to my parents in the hotel and we kind of knew Nebraska was where I wanted to go.

"I felt the vibe and I told my parents in Lincoln that Nebraska is where I wanted to go."

THE FINALE

"The moment I stepped foot on campus, they greeted me well, they did everything that made me feel good and we saw everything we were looking for right away. They had everything scheduled, they had a great academic showing and it just felt right.

"My parents loved it, I loved it and I told the coaches about my decision before I left the visit Sunday.

"I love the fan base, I love the loyal fans Nebraska has and I am excited about the rebuild Coach Frost is doing there. I saw it all out there on the visit and I knew Nebraska was where I wanted to be.

"The flight heading back home was pretty exciting. I never thought at the end of my recruiting process that a school that is 13 hours from home was where I would end up. It is pretty exciting how it all happened."

